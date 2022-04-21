Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shiseido Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 02:00:00 am EDT
6220.00 JPY   +1.63%
02:15aSHISEIDO : Mariko Egawa, Ph.D., Senior Researcher at Shiseido, receives MEXT Award
PU
12:15aSHISEIDO : Clé de peau beauté embarks on its third year in partnership with unicef which is reaching 7.9 million girls through education, learning for employment and empowerment
PU
04/19SHISEIDO : New Skincare Brand “Ulé” to be Launched in France
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shiseido : Mariko Egawa, Ph.D., Senior Researcher at Shiseido, receives MEXT Award

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Near infrared spectroscopic imaging]
This technique is based on near infrared spectroscopy, which is highly sensitive in detecting water. The distribution of water in the face was able to be visualized with this technique. (Figure 1)
[Spontaneous Raman scattering spectroscopy]
This is a technique that can detect many functional groups that are unique to skin components, such as proteins, lipids, and amino acids, in addition to water. It was used to elucidate the depth profile of components in the skin, such as water and amino acids.
[Non-linear Raman scattering spectroscopy]
This is a high-speed imaging technique that is about 1,000 times faster than spontaneous Raman scattering spectroscopy. With this technique, the 3D distribution of water, proteins, and lipids in the skin was able to be visualized. (Figure 2)

Figure 1
Distribution of water in the skin as visualized by near infrared spectroscopic imaging
(Right image: Shows the average for multiple individuals; selected from the related research paper (1) described below)
The average distribution of the water in the human facial skin can be analyzed by pseudo-coloring of the water content.

Figure 2
Distribution of components in the skin as visualized by non-linear Raman scattering spectroscopy
(Selected from the related research paper (2) described below)
The state of epidermal metabolism was evaluated at the cellular level by using a non-invasive method to visualize the micro-distribution of skin components such as proteins and lipids.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
02:15aSHISEIDO : Mariko Egawa, Ph.D., Senior Researcher at Shiseido, receives MEXT Award
PU
12:15aSHISEIDO : Clé de peau beauté embarks on its third year in partnership with unicef which i..
PU
04/19SHISEIDO : New Skincare Brand “Ulé” to be Launched in France
PU
04/07SHISEIDO : Corporate Governance Report_20220407
PU
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
03/30SHISEIDO : Joins “The Global Parity Alliance”
PU
03/28Shiseido Company, Limited Approves Charles D. Lake and Mariko Tokuno as Directors
CI
03/28SHISEIDO : Articles of Incorporation of Shiseido Company Limited
PU
03/23SHISEIDO : Grants Technology License to Toyo University for Environmental Impact Reduction
PU
03/22SHISEIDO : Selected as Fiscal 2021 Nadeshiko Brand
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 062 B 8 313 M 8 313 M
Net income 2022 46 539 M 364 M 364 M
Net cash 2022 8 522 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,5x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 2 445 B 19 135 M 19 135 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 35 318
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6 120,00 JPY
Average target price 7 278,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer
Yoko Ishikura Independent Outside Director
Kanoko Oishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-4.58%19 135
L'ORÉAL-15.18%202 831
KAO CORPORATION-17.69%18 254
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-9.45%11 230
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-0.30%8 465
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-0.55%7 429