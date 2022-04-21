Shiseido : Mariko Egawa, Ph.D., Senior Researcher at Shiseido, receives MEXT Award

[Near infrared spectroscopic imaging]

This technique is based on near infrared spectroscopy, which is highly sensitive in detecting water. The distribution of water in the face was able to be visualized with this technique. (Figure 1)

[Spontaneous Raman scattering spectroscopy]

This is a technique that can detect many functional groups that are unique to skin components, such as proteins, lipids, and amino acids, in addition to water. It was used to elucidate the depth profile of components in the skin, such as water and amino acids.

[Non-linear Raman scattering spectroscopy]

This is a high-speed imaging technique that is about 1,000 times faster than spontaneous Raman scattering spectroscopy. With this technique, the 3D distribution of water, proteins, and lipids in the skin was able to be visualized. (Figure 2)

Figure 1

Distribution of water in the skin as visualized by near infrared spectroscopic imaging

(Right image: Shows the average for multiple individuals; selected from the related research paper (1) described below)

The average distribution of the water in the human facial skin can be analyzed by pseudo-coloring of the water content.

Figure 2

Distribution of components in the skin as visualized by non-linear Raman scattering spectroscopy

(Selected from the related research paper (2) described below)

The state of epidermal metabolism was evaluated at the cellular level by using a non-invasive method to visualize the micro-distribution of skin components such as proteins and lipids.

