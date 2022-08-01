Shiseido : Notice of Company Split and Other Changes Accompanying the Transfer of the Manufacturing Business of Personal Care Products

On the other hand, the Company has been undergoing portfolio reorganization as part of its fundamental business transformation, positioning skin beauty as the core business. In July 2021, the Company transferred its personal care business to Fine Today Shiseido Co., Ltd. ("FTS," Minato-ku, Tokyo), a company indirectly financed by CVC, and other companies, aiming for further growth and development of the business. Following the transfer, the Company has been cooperating with CVC in the operation of the business by producing and supplying personal care products from both Kuki and Vietnam factories pursuant to a contract manufacturing agreement ("CMA") with FTS as a shareholder with a 35% stake in APCH, the wholly-owning

factory. It is positioned as a mainstay factory for personal care products and has contributed to the Company's operations through manufacturing and supplying high quality products. The Vietnam Factory began operations in 2009 as a production base for the Japanese and Asian markets, mainly manufacturing personal care products such as the uno brand.

The business conducted by the Company at the Kuki Factory (the "Business") will be transferred from the Company through a company split (simple absorption-type split) to be succeeded by a newly established company (the "New Company"), whose shares will be then transferred to K.K. Asian Personal Care Holding ("APCH"), a subsidiary of Oriental Beauty Holding (HK) Limited ("OBH"), directly or indirectly financed by funds advised by CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") (the "New Company Share Transfer"). Subsequently, all of the equity interest of the Company in its wholly owned subsidiary Shiseido Vietnam Inc. ("SVI"), which operates the Vietnam Factory, will be transferred to APCH (the "SVI Equity Interest Transfer"). It is hereby notified that today, the Company has executed a legally binding agreement (the "Agreement") pertaining to the New Company Share Transfer and the SVI Equity Interest Transfer (collectively, the "Transaction") and other related matters.

Shiseido Company, Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that it has determined to transfer its manufacturing business of personal care products conducted at Shiseido Kuki Factory (Saitama Prefecture, the "Kuki Factory") and Shiseido Vietnam Factory (Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam; the "Vietnam Factory").

parent company of FTS.

FTS has made a good start since the transfer, achieving stable business operations, and the Company has continuously discussed with CVC strategic actions required to ensure its sustainable growth. As a result, the Company concluded that equipping FTS with its own production infrastructure and integrating production and sales would be the best option and decided to transfer the Business and SVI to APCH. After the transfer, FTS, by further promoting a structure where R&D, production, marketing, sales and other functions are integrated, will be able to create new value-added products, implement production technologies, develop professionals and generate synergy through interactions of people, in a prompt manner. The employees of the Business and SVI will basically become employees of the New Company and SVI, which will newly become a subsidiary of APCH after the Share Transfer, and will engage in production.

In addition, the Company currently owns 35% of APCH to support the independence of the personal care business for further growth but considering successful autonomous business operations under the new structure, the Company will transfer a portion of its shares to OBH and reduce its shareholding ratio to 20.7% on the same date as the New Company Share Transfer (the "APCH Share Transfer"). The Company's shareholding ratio after the capital increase of OBH, which is scheduled to take place on the same date as the APCH Share Transfer, will be 20.1%

The Company has determined, given the terms of the CMA with FTS and the Company's inability to adequately invest in the Business and SVI under its current strategy, a prompt transfer of the Business and SVI to APCH will be in the best financial interest of the Company. The Transaction will also allow the Company to focus on production technologies specific to prestige and premium cosmetics, ultimately decreasing our cost of sales ratio. Under its medium-to-long-term strategy "WIN 2023 and Beyond", the Company has now established a domestic production base that handles the prestige and premium cosmetics business in the skin beauty category, by commencing operations at the Nasu Factory in 2019, the Osaka Ibaraki Factory in 2020, and the Fukuoka Kurume Factory in May 2022, in addition to the existing Kakegawa Factory and Osaka Factory. Shiseido strives to become a true "Global Winner with Our Heritage", through stably supplying Shiseido's unique "made by Japan" products.

2. Details of the Transaction Procedures

The Business will be transferred from the Company to the New Company in the first quarter of 2023

(planned) through an absorption-type split (the "Company Split"), followed by a transfer of all New Company shares to APCH. The Company also plans to transfer all of its equity interest in SVI to APCH in the second half of 2023 (planned).

The New Company Share Transfer is subject to obtaining clearance from relevant authorities based on the Antimonopoly Act, while the SVI Equity Interest Transfer is subject to obtaining the necessary permits and approvals in Vietnam. Since the Company Split is a simple absorption-type split carried out between the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, some of the disclosure items and details have been omitted.

