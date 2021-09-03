Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer
(Translation)
September 3, 2021
Name of Company:
Shiseido Company, Limited
Name of Representative:
Masahiko Uotani
President and CEO
(Representative Director)
(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Harumoto Kitagawa
Vice President
Investor Relations Department (Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)
Notice of Personnel Transfer
Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement a personnel transfer as detailed below, effective October 1, 2021.
Name
New Title
Current Title
Kim Claudia
Global Division Head, Global Professional
Brand Director, Shiseido Professional
Business Division
Brand Unit, Global Professional
Brand Director, Shiseido Professional
Business Division
Brand Unit, Global Professional Business
Division
-End of News Release-
Disclaimer
Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 04:01:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Sales 2021
1 052 B
9 566 M
9 566 M
Net income 2021
45 346 M
412 M
412 M
Net Debt 2021
94 316 M
858 M
858 M
P/E ratio 2021
66,4x
Yield 2021
0,66%
Capitalization
3 012 B
27 385 M
27 395 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,95x
EV / Sales 2022
2,79x
Nbr of Employees
39 035
Free-Float
97,4%
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
7 540,00 JPY
Average target price
8 216,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
8,97%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.