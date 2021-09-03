Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 052 B 9 566 M 9 566 M Net income 2021 45 346 M 412 M 412 M Net Debt 2021 94 316 M 858 M 858 M P/E ratio 2021 66,4x Yield 2021 0,66% Capitalization 3 012 B 27 385 M 27 395 M EV / Sales 2021 2,95x EV / Sales 2022 2,79x Nbr of Employees 39 035 Free-Float 97,4% Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 7 540,00 JPY Average target price 8 216,67 JPY Spread / Average Target 8,97% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer Yoko Ishikura Independent Outside Director Kanoko Oishi Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 5.66% 26 895 L'ORÉAL 28.54% 264 063 KAO CORPORATION -16.49% 28 731 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. -4.11% 14 026 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 8.98% 12 133 COTY INC. 38.60% 7 454