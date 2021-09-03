Log in
SHISEIDO : Notice of Personnel Transfer
PU
09/01SHISEIDO : Notice of Change of Director
PU
08/31POWERED BRANDS : Names New COO
MT
Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

09/03/2021 | 12:02am EDT
(Translation)

September 3, 2021

Name of Company:

Shiseido Company, Limited

Name of Representative:

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department (Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Personnel Transfer

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement a personnel transfer as detailed below, effective October 1, 2021.

Name

New Title

Current Title

Kim Claudia

Global Division Head, Global Professional

Brand Director, Shiseido Professional

Business Division

Brand Unit, Global Professional

Brand Director, Shiseido Professional

Business Division

Brand Unit, Global Professional Business

Division

-End of News Release-

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 04:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
