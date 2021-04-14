Log in
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

Shiseido : CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ KICKS OFF SECOND ANNUAL INITIATIVE IN SUPPORT OF UNICEF TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO STEM EDUCATION FOR GIRLS

04/14/2021 | 12:09am EDT
'Every girl deserves to grow up in a world of opportunity and to live a fulfilled life. But millions of girls around the world are denied that opportunity - without access to school or to resources - denied the chance to participate equally in society. The pandemic has highlighted the urgency for inclusion and the need for girls to be central to change their lives and contribute to their communities. With support from our partnership with Clé de Peau Beauté, UNICEF is investing in skills-building initiatives in STEM, digital technologies and social entrepreneurship. UNICEF supports efforts that make sure girls lead empowered lives, equipped with the right resources and opportunities. The world's 600 million adolescent girls can become the largest generation of female leaders the world has ever seen,' said Ms. Carla Haddad Mardini, Director, Private Fundraising and Partnerships, UNICEF.

'At Clé de Peau Beauté, we believe the key to a better world lies in unlocking the power of girls through STEM education, a task that no individual or brand can achieve alone. With a purchase of The Serum, anyone can support the work made possible through our partnership with UNICEF and claim their role in effecting positive change during a time of global crisis. We are honored to know that through UNICEF, these contributions are channeled to make the most necessary and meaningful impact. Now in the second year of this initiative, we warmly invite everyone to play a tangible role in enabling access to education, empowerment and employability for girls globally,' said Ms. Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté.

Clé de Peau Beauté aims to empower girls through education - the first step to unlocking girls' potential and innate intelligence.

Through this initiative, for every purchase of The Serum, a donation will be made to UNICEF to support the education and empowerment of girls around the world. Clé de Peau Beauté invites women to join them in contributing to girls' education through participating in this campaign, during a time that girls across the globe need even more support. Together, they can realize a more radiant, positive future.

Notes to Editors
UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
