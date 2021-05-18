Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shiseido Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shiseido : Develops Innovative Cleansing Water Utilizing Sponge Phase

05/18/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Generally, water-based makeup removers are based on the 'micelle phase', which is a　self-assembly*2 of surfactants. The micelle phase is a state in which multiple surfactant molecules are assembled in water and dispersed as small particles. Used in makeup remover, the micelle phase provides an excellent skin feel after cleansing, but at the same time, there remain a technical point to be desired to improvement in terms of cleansing ability as yet, as the area that blends with oily ingredients such as makeup is limited to the inner part of the micelles. Meanwhile, the sponge phase, the focus of our development, is a self-assembly　of surfactant molecules forming a mesh-like structure and containing a large amount of water, and it has a low viscosity and appears transparent like water. The sponge phase also has extremely low interfacial tension*3, raising expectations as a suitable self-assembly for cleaning. However, the range of compositions that can create a sponge phase in cosmetics formulations is very limited, and its practical application was thought to be impossible until now. At Shiseido, we verified the functions required for makeup remover and possible formulations using a sponge phase, and pursued the development of an innovative cleansing water formulation.
*2 self-assembly: A combination structure of several identical molecules by a weak force, such as surfactants and oils.
*3 Interfacial tension: The level of difficulty to blend with oil-based ingredients such as makeup. The lower the interfacial tension, the easier it is for oily ingredients to blend.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 04:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
12:04aSHISEIDO  : Develops Innovative Cleansing Water Utilizing Sponge Phase
PU
05/12Shiseido Swings to Loss in Q1
MT
05/12SHISEIDO  : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Quarter of the Fis..
PU
05/12SHISEIDO  : 2021 First Quarter Results(Jan-Mar) and 2021 Outlook
PU
05/12SHISEIDO  : Notice of Revision of the Consolidated Forecast for the FY Ending De..
PU
05/10SHISEIDO  : and Accenture Establish Joint Venture “Shiseido Interactive Be..
PU
05/06SHISEIDO  : to Attend First China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan..
PU
04/28SHISEIDO  : and Dolce＆Gabbana change their business model for the Beauty ..
PU
04/28SHISEIDO  : Notice of Partial Termination of a License with DOLCE&GABBANA S.R.L.
PU
04/25China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 048 B 9 594 M 9 594 M
Net income 2021 19 271 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 70 546 M 646 M 646 M
P/E ratio 2021 164x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 3 075 B 28 158 M 28 146 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 39 035
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7 700,63 JPY
Last Close Price 7 697,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer
Yoko Ishikura Independent Outside Director
Kanoko Oishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED7.86%27 390
L'ORÉAL13.37%239 775
KAO CORPORATION-15.12%29 550
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION41.50%15 949
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-6.02%12 909
COTY INC.27.49%6 857