Shiseido : Develops Innovative Cleansing Water Utilizing Sponge Phase

Generally, water-based makeup removers are based on the 'micelle phase', which is a self-assembly*2 of surfactants. The micelle phase is a state in which multiple surfactant molecules are assembled in water and dispersed as small particles. Used in makeup remover, the micelle phase provides an excellent skin feel after cleansing, but at the same time, there remain a technical point to be desired to improvement in terms of cleansing ability as yet, as the area that blends with oily ingredients such as makeup is limited to the inner part of the micelles. Meanwhile, the sponge phase, the focus of our development, is a self-assembly of surfactant molecules forming a mesh-like structure and containing a large amount of water, and it has a low viscosity and appears transparent like water. The sponge phase also has extremely low interfacial tension*3, raising expectations as a suitable self-assembly for cleaning. However, the range of compositions that can create a sponge phase in cosmetics formulations is very limited, and its practical application was thought to be impossible until now. At Shiseido, we verified the functions required for makeup remover and possible formulations using a sponge phase, and pursued the development of an innovative cleansing water formulation.

*2 self-assembly: A combination structure of several identical molecules by a weak force, such as surfactants and oils.

*3 Interfacial tension: The level of difficulty to blend with oil-based ingredients such as makeup. The lower the interfacial tension, the easier it is for oily ingredients to blend.