Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/08
7523 JPY   +0.53%
12:02aSHISEIDO  : Notice of Personnel Transfer
PU
04/07Japan's Toshiba considers $20 billion take-private deal - source
RE
04/06Japan's Toshiba considers $20 billion take-private deal - source
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

04/09/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

Dear Sirs and Madams,

April 9, 2021

Name of Company:

Shiseido Company, Limited

Name of Representative:

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Personnel Transfer

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement a personnel transfer as detailed below, effective May 1, 2021.

Name

New Title

Current Title

Antonios

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Spiliotopoulos

Chief Supply Network Officer

Chief Supply Network Officer

Vice President, Production Department

-End of News Release-

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
12:02aSHISEIDO  : Notice of Personnel Transfer
PU
04/07Japan's Toshiba considers $20 billion take-private deal - source
RE
04/06Japan's Toshiba considers $20 billion take-private deal - source
RE
04/06Japan's Toshiba considers $20 bln take-private deal - source
RE
03/30SHISEIDO  : Reveals Impact of Digital Fatigue on the Skin
PU
03/23Japanese shares end lower as China stocks, U.S. bond yields weigh
RE
03/23SHISEIDO  : Scientifically Verifies that Facial Skin Radiance Makes a Good Impre..
PU
03/17SNIPP INTERACTIVE  : And shiseido canada announce technology partnership
AQ
03/16SNIPP INTERACTIVE  : Says Shiseido Canada to Become First Canadian Customer for ..
MT
03/07SHISEIDO  : CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNOUNCES 2021 ‘POWER OF RADIANCE' AWARDEE
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 036 B 9 476 M 9 476 M
Net income 2021 26 576 M 243 M 243 M
Net Debt 2021 156 B 1 429 M 1 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 3 005 B 27 501 M 27 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 39 035
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 430,00 JPY
Last Close Price 7 523,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer
Yoko Ishikura Independent Outside Director
Kanoko Oishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED5.42%27 251
L'ORÉAL6.40%220 207
KAO CORPORATION-8.42%32 310
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION24.76%14 167
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-3.98%11 996
COTY INC.25.07%6 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ