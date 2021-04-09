Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

|
(Translation)
Dear Sirs and Madams,
April 9, 2021
Name of Company:
Shiseido Company, Limited
Name of Representative:
Masahiko Uotani
President and CEO
(Representative Director)
(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Harumoto Kitagawa
Vice President
Investor Relations Department
(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)
Notice of Personnel Transfer
Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement a personnel transfer as detailed below, effective May 1, 2021.
Name
New Title
Current Title
Antonios
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Spiliotopoulos
Chief Supply Network Officer
Chief Supply Network Officer
Vice President, Production Department
