Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 036 B 9 476 M 9 476 M Net income 2021 26 576 M 243 M 243 M Net Debt 2021 156 B 1 429 M 1 429 M P/E ratio 2021 117x Yield 2021 0,62% Capitalization 3 005 B 27 501 M 27 500 M EV / Sales 2021 3,05x EV / Sales 2022 2,81x Nbr of Employees 39 035 Free-Float 96,3% Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 7 430,00 JPY Last Close Price 7 523,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 23,0% Spread / Average Target -1,24% Spread / Lowest Target -33,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer Yoko Ishikura Independent Outside Director Kanoko Oishi Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 5.42% 27 251 L'ORÉAL 6.40% 220 207 KAO CORPORATION -8.42% 32 310 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 24.76% 14 167 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. -3.98% 11 996 COTY INC. 25.07% 6 663