Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shiseido Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shiseido to Attend Fourth China International Import Expo

10/27/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shiseido Company, Limited ("Shiseido") will attend the Fourth China International Import Expo ("CIIE") from November 5th to 10th, 2021 in Shanghai, China. Started in 2018, the CIIE is an annual event hosted by the Chinese Government. Aiming to form an open world economy, the event promotes strengthened economic exchange and cooperation between China and other countries and regions, to facilitate world trade and economic growth. This is the third time for Shiseido to attend CIIE.

This year, the American-born prestige skincare brand DRUNK ELEPHANT, which is available on Cross-border e-commerce platform in China, will be demonstrated offline for the first time in China. The "Second Skin" technology will also be introduced, which creates a breathable, flexible and nearly invisible artificial skin to cover wrinkles and sagging skin immediately. Through attending CIIE, Shiseido will demonstrate its achievement on Skin Beauty field, the core business raised in the company's medium-to-long-term strategy "WIN 2023 and Beyond", as well as to showcase its innovation capability.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
10/19SHISEIDO : On Filing for International Arbitration by RepliCel Based on Terminated Contrac..
PU
10/18SHISEIDO : Integrated Report Wins Category Gold at International ARC Awards, World's Large..
PU
10/14SHISEIDO : Japan cosmetics giant Shiseido sees 2022 'turning point' in tourism sales
RE
10/13REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES : Appoints One of Japan's Foremost Regenerative Medicine Industry B..
AQ
10/11Nikkei 225 Up 1.6% on Capital Gains Tax Outlook, Softer Yen
MT
10/11SHISEIDO : Clé de peau beauté is working around the globe to make stem education fun
PU
10/05SHISEIDO : Notice of Personnel Transfer
PU
10/01Shiseido Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market
MT
09/30Advent-owned Olaplex valued at over $16 bln as shares jump in debut
RE
09/30SHISEIDO : Notice of Application for Selection of Prime Market in Tokyo Stock Exchange New..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 045 B 9 164 M 9 164 M
Net income 2021 53 285 M 467 M 467 M
Net Debt 2021 103 B 900 M 900 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 3 006 B 26 316 M 26 363 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 39 035
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7 525,00 JPY
Average target price 8 517,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer
Yoko Ishikura Independent Outside Director
Kanoko Oishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED5.45%26 095
L'ORÉAL25.63%248 592
KAO CORPORATION-20.16%26 303
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-7.77%10 236
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-22.74%10 010
DCC PLC21.17%8 441