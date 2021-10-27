Shiseido to Attend Fourth China International Import Expo

Shiseido Company, Limited ("Shiseido") will attend the Fourth China International Import Expo ("CIIE") from November 5th to 10th, 2021 in Shanghai, China. Started in 2018, the CIIE is an annual event hosted by the Chinese Government. Aiming to form an open world economy, the event promotes strengthened economic exchange and cooperation between China and other countries and regions, to facilitate world trade and economic growth. This is the third time for Shiseido to attend CIIE.

This year, the American-born prestige skincare brand DRUNK ELEPHANT, which is available on Cross-border e-commerce platform in China, will be demonstrated offline for the first time in China. The "Second Skin" technology will also be introduced, which creates a breathable, flexible and nearly invisible artificial skin to cover wrinkles and sagging skin immediately. Through attending CIIE, Shiseido will demonstrate its achievement on Skin Beauty field, the core business raised in the company's medium-to-long-term strategy "WIN 2023 and Beyond", as well as to showcase its innovation capability.