Shiseido : to sell lower-priced brands to PE firm CVC Capital in $1.5 billion deal

The brands include its Tsubaki shampoo and Senka daily cosmetics line sold at drugstores and convenience stores.

The deal, expected to close on July 1, comes after the Japanese firm has been looking to sell assets and focus on premium cosmetics including its namesake brand as well as Cle de Peau and Nars.

Like other luxury companies, Shiseido has been hit hard by the coronavirus as customers stayed in and spent their money on daily necessities rather than make-up. A halt in tourism has been particularly painful as the company depended heavily on duty-free sales, particularly to Chinese visitors.

The company expects a net loss of 12 billion yen in 2020.

($1 = 105.0300 yen)

