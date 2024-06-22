Shiva Granito Export Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 54.37 million compared to INR 48.47 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 67.05 million compared to INR 48.74 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 8.32 million compared to net loss of INR 76.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.63 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 5.76 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.63 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 5.76 a year ago.