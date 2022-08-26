Shiva Mills : Re-appointment

We wish to inform that at the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th August, 2022, all the items of business contained in the Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting mentioned below were approved by the shareholders:
Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2022 Reports of the Board of Directors' and Auditors' thereon;
Declaration of dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year ended 31.3.2022;
Appointment of Director in the place of Sri S K Sundararaman, (DIN 00002691) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment
Re-appointmentand payment of remuneration to Sri S V Alagappan, Managing Director (DIN 00002450} for a period of 5 years with effect from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
Re-appointmentand payment of remuneration to Smt A Lalitha, Joint Managing Director {DIN 00003688) for a period of 5 years with effect from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
Re-Appointment of Sri K N V Ramani (DIN 00007931} as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
Re-Appointmentof Sri S Palaniswami, Director (DIN 00007901) as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
Re-Appointment of Sri S Marusamy, Director (DIN 00610091) as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
Re-Appointmentof Sri C Sivasamy, Director (DIN 00002921), as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
10. Ratification of remuneration payable to Sri M Nagarajan, Cost Auditor (Firm Registration No. 102133) for the year ending 31stMarch, 2023;
The necessary disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with respect to item Nos. 4 to 9 are enclosed in ANNEXURE I.
Re-appointment of Sri C Sivasamy,1:o hold office as an
re-appointment
Independent Director,forsecondtermoffive
consecutive years, i.e., from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027.
Date of re-appointment and
From 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027.
Term of re-appointment
Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
Brief profile
Experience: He has more than 421y'ears of experience
in the field of Automobiles....
Disclosure of relationships
Sri C Sivasamy is not related to any of the existing
between Directors
Directors of the Company✓
Note: With reference to the directions dt: 14.6.2018 of SEBI to the Stock Exchanges and based on the declarations received, we hereby inform that the above Directors are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such Authority and therefore, they are not disqualified to be re-appointed./
