    SHIVAMILLS   INE644Y01017

SHIVA MILLS LIMITED

(SHIVAMILLS)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
107.30 INR   +0.05%
02:21pSHIVA MILLS : Re-appointment
PU
08/25Shiva Mills Limited Approves Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2022
CI
08/09Shiva Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shiva Mills : Re-appointment

08/26/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SML/SEC/396/SE/2022-2023

26.8.2022

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Floor25

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: SHIVAMILLS

Scrip Code: 540961

Sir,

Sub: Outcome of 7th Annual General Meeting - reg.

We wish to inform that at the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th August, 2022, all the items of business contained in the Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting mentioned below were approved by the shareholders:

    1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2022 Reports of the Board of Directors' and Auditors' thereon;
  2. Declaration of dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year ended 31.3.2022;
  3. Appointment of Director in the place of Sri S K Sundararaman, (DIN 00002691) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment
  4. Re-appointmentand payment of remuneration to Sri S V Alagappan, Managing Director (DIN 00002450} for a period of 5 years with effect from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
  5. Re-appointmentand payment of remuneration to Smt A Lalitha, Joint Managing Director {DIN 00003688) for a period of 5 years with effect from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
    Re-Appointment of Sri K N V Ramani (DIN 00007931} as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;

/2/

  1. Re-Appointmentof Sri S Palaniswami, Director (DIN 00007901) as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
    Re-Appointment of Sri S Marusamy, Director (DIN 00610091) as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;
  1. Re-Appointmentof Sri C Sivasamy, Director (DIN 00002921), as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;

10. Ratification of remuneration payable to Sri M Nagarajan, Cost Auditor (Firm Registration No. 102133) for the year ending 31st March, 2023;

The necessary disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with respect to item Nos. 4 to 9 are enclosed in ANNEXURE I.

Please take on the record of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SHIVA MILLS LIMITED

ALA

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl: as above

MS/SMl/lITTER TO NSE&BSE

ANNEXURE I

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, concerning re-appointment of Managing Director and Joint Managing Director

Sri S V Alagappan, Managing Director (DIN 00002450)

S. No

Disclosure requirement

Details

1.

Reason for change viz.,

Re-appointment and payment of remuneration to

re-appointment

Sri S V Alagappan, Managing Director, for a period of

five years, on his cessation of present term of office on

30.8.2022.

2.

Date of re-appointment and

From 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027.

Term of re-appointment

3.

Brief profile

Qualification: B.Com., B.L.,

Experience: He is associated with the Textile Industry

for about four decades. Sri S V Alagappan occupies the

position of Managing Director in the Company since

2017.

4.

Disclosure of relationships

Sri S V Alagappan is the father of Smt A Lalitha, Joint

between Directors

Managing Director.I

Smt A Lalitha, Joint Managing Director (DIN 00003688)

S. No

Disclosure requirement

Details

1.

Reason for change viz.,

Re-appointment and payment of remuneration to

re-appointment

Smt A Lalitha, Joint Managing Director, for a period of

five years, on his cessation of present term of office on

30.8.2022.,

2.

Date of re-appointment and

From 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027...,

Term of re-appointment

3.

Brief profile-

Qualification: B.Com.,

Experience: She is associated with the Textile Industry

for about 17 years.

Disclosure of relationships

Smt A Lalitha, Joint Managing Director is the daughter

between Directors

of Sri S V Alagappan, Managing Director.,

�-

.,·"'.._..

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, concerning proposal for re-appointment of Independent Directors.

Sri K N V Ramani (DIN 00007931)1ndependent Director

S.No

Disclosure requirement

Details

l.

Reason for change viz.,

Re-appointment of Sri K N V Ramani, to hold office as

re-appointment

an Independent Director, for second term of five

consecutive years, i.e., from 31.8.2022-to 30.8.2027.,:

2.

Date of re-appointment and

From 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027.

Term of re-appointment

3.

Brief profile

Qualification: M.A., B.L. ,

Experience: He has more than 63ears of specialization

in Companies Act, Taxation, Labour Law etc.,.,,

Disclosure of relationships

Sri K N V Ramani is not related to any of the existing

between Directors

Directors of the Company.

Sri S Palaniswami {DIN 00007901),

S.No

Disclosure requirement

Details

l.

Reason for change viz.,

Re-appointment of Sri S Palaniswami, to hold

office as

re-appointment

an Independent Director, for second term of five

consecutive years, i.e., from 31.8.2022'to 30.8.2027-:

2.

Date of re-appointment and

From 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027,

Term of re-appointment

3.

Brief profile

Qualification: B.E. Electrical Engineering

Experience: He has more than 43 years of experience in

the field of Vertical Transportation Elevators, Escalators

and allied products..,

4.

Disclosure of relationships

Sri S Palaniswami is not related to any of the existing

between Directors

Directors of the Company.,.,

Sri S Marusamy {DIN 00610091}.,

S.No

Disclosure requirement

Details

l.

Reason for change viz.,

Re-appointment of Sri S Marusamy, to hold office as

re-appointment

an Independent Director, for second term of five

consecutive years, i.e., from 31.8.2022,to 30.8.2027.

2.

Date of re-appointment and

From 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027.,

Term of re-appointment

Experience: He has more than 41."'years of experience

3.

Brief profile

in agro processing and transport agency business.,,

Disclosure of relationships

Sri S Marusamy is not related to any of the existing

between Directors

Directors of the Company.,.

  • ---

Sri C Sivasamy (DIN 00002921),

S.No

1.

2.

3.

4.

Disclosure requirement

Details

Reason for change viz.,

Re-appointment of Sri C Sivasamy,1:o hold office as an

re-appointment

Independent Director, for second term of five

consecutive years, i.e., from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027.

Date of re-appointment and

From 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027.

Term of re-appointment

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Brief profile

Experience: He has more than 421y'ears of experience

in the field of Automobiles....

Disclosure of relationships

Sri C Sivasamy is not related to any of the existing

between Directors

Directors of the Company

Note: With reference to the directions dt: 14.6.2018 of SEBI to the Stock Exchanges and based on the declarations received, we hereby inform that the above Directors are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such Authority and therefore, they are not disqualified to be re-appointed./

Disclaimer

Shiva Mills Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 18:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
