Shiva Mills : Re-appointment

Director {DIN 00003688) for a period of 5 years with effect from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;

Appointment of Director in the place of Sri S K Sundararaman, (DIN 00002691) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for

Declaration of dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year ended 31.3.2022;

Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31

We wish to inform that at the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th August, 2022, all the items of business contained in the Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting mentioned below were approved by the shareholders:

Re-Appointment of Sri S Palaniswami, Director (DIN 00007901) as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;

Re-Appointment of Sri S Marusamy, Director (DIN 00610091) as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;

Re-Appointment of Sri C Sivasamy, Director (DIN 00002921), as an Independent Director for a further term of 5 consecutive years from 31.8.2022 to 30.8.2027;

10. Ratification of remuneration payable to Sri M Nagarajan, Cost Auditor (Firm Registration No. 102133) for the year ending 31st March, 2023;

The necessary disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with respect to item Nos. 4 to 9 are enclosed in ANNEXURE I.

