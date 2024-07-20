Shivalic Power Control Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 1,021.85 million compared to INR 821.57 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,026.77 million compared to INR 826.94 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 112.13 million compared to INR 72.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.54 compared to INR 4.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.54 compared to INR 4.22 a year ago.