Shivalik Bimetal Controls : Bonus

SBCL/BSE/2022-23/35 15th October, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Deptt. Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1, G-Block Bandra Kurla PJ Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street, Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Code No. SBCL Code No. 513097

Subject: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Further to our letters dated August 29, 2022 & September 30, 2022, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, allotted 19201400 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each as fully-paid up Bonus Equity Shares, in the proportion of One (1) Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every Two (2) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, to the eligible Members whose names appeared in the register of Members / list of beneficial owners as on October 13, 2022, i.e. record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 7,68,05,600 divided into 38402800 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 11,52,08,400 divided into 5,76,04,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

As part of the aforesaid allotment 4,854 Bonus Equity Shares representing fractional entitlement(s) of eligible Members have been consolidated and allotted to the trust created by the MAS Services Ltd.

for this purpose ("Mas Services Ltd. Trust of Fraction Shares of Shivalik Bimetal Control Limited). The Trust through its Trustee will sell such equity shares at the prevailing market rate as soon as possible and distribute the net sale proceeds, after adjusting the cost and expenses in respect thereof, among the eligible Members in proportion to their respective fractional entitlements.

