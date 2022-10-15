Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513097   INE386D01027

SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LIMITED

(513097)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
451.75 INR   -1.95%
05:53aShivalik Bimetal Controls : Bonus
PU
08/29Shivalik Bimetal Controls Gets Board Nod for Bonus Issue of Shares
MT
08/29Shivalik Bimetal Gets Board Approval for Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shivalik Bimetal Controls : Bonus

10/15/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SBCL/BSE/2022-23/35

15th October, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Deptt.

Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1, G-Block Bandra Kurla

PJ Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street,

Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Code No. SBCL

Code No. 513097

Subject: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Further to our letters dated August 29, 2022 & September 30, 2022, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, allotted 19201400 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each as fully-paid up Bonus Equity Shares, in the proportion of One (1) Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every Two (2) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, to the eligible Members whose names appeared in the register of Members / list of beneficial owners as on October 13, 2022, i.e. record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 7,68,05,600 divided into 38402800 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 11,52,08,400 divided into 5,76,04,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

As part of the aforesaid allotment 4,854 Bonus Equity Shares representing fractional entitlement(s) of eligible Members have been consolidated and allotted to the trust created by the MAS Services Ltd.

for this purpose ("Mas Services Ltd. Trust of Fraction Shares of Shivalik Bimetal Control Limited). The Trust through its Trustee will sell such equity shares at the prevailing market rate as soon as possible and distribute the net sale proceeds, after adjusting the cost and expenses in respect thereof, among the eligible Members in proportion to their respective fractional entitlements.

You are requested to take the above on record.

For Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited

AARTI SAHNI

Digitally signed by AARTI SAHNI Date: 2022.10.15 14:41:31 +05'30'

Aarti Sahni

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 09:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LIMITED
05:53aShivalik Bimetal Controls : Bonus
PU
08/29Shivalik Bimetal Controls Gets Board Nod for Bonus Issue of Shares
MT
08/29Shivalik Bimetal Gets Board Approval for Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
08/09Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/30Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited Recommends A Dividend for the Financial Year Ended Ma..
CI
04/13Shivalik Bimetal to Acquire Remaining Stake in Two Units to Take Full Control
MT
04/12Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited agreed to acquire remaining 50% stake in Checon Shiva..
CI
02/02Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Year 2021-22
CI
02/02Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 241 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net income 2022 551 M 6,70 M 6,70 M
Net Debt 2022 467 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 26 023 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,66%
Chart SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Narinder Singh Ghumman Managing Director & Director
Rajeev Ranjan Chief Financial Officer
Satinderjeet Singh Sandhu Executive Chairman
Aarti Sahni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nirmaljeet Singh Gill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LIMITED79.91%316
KEYENCE CORPORATION-32.48%80 402
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-29.33%66 781
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.28%55 005
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.87%47 771
NIDEC CORPORATION-44.18%29 468