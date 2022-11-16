Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited
  News
  Summary
    539833   INE074G01014

SHIVOM INVESTMENT & CONSULTANCY LIMITED

(539833)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
0.5000 INR   -3.85%
01:19aShivom Investment Nsultancy : Financial Results Updates
PU
08/13Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/05Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Shivom Investment nsultancy : Financial Results Updates

11/16/2022 | 01:19am EST
Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited (SHIVOM)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/11/2022 11:08:31 Announcement : Financial Results Updates Description :

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited has submitted to the Exchange the unaudited financial results along with Auditor's review report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Shivom Investment and Consultancy Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31,6 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net income 2022 -13,0 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net cash 2022 0,45 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,0 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart SHIVOM INVESTMENT & CONSULTANCY LIMITED
Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIVOM INVESTMENT & CONSULTANCY LIMITED0.00%0
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-22.30%9 949
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.37%6 466
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.39.52%5 336
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.84%3 939
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-19.36%3 078