Flash Report for the First Quarterof 2024[Japan GAAP](Consolidated) May 9, 2024 Company Name: SHIZUOKA GAS CO., LTD. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 9543 URL:https://ir.shizuokagas.co.jp/en/ Representative: Matsumoto Yoshitake, Representative Director and President Contact: Yamazaki Junya, Accounting and Finance Manager, Management Planning Dept. Telephone: +81-54-284-4141 Date for presentation of the quarterly report: May 10, 2024 Date of dividend payment: - Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials: Yes Holding of quarterly results briefing session: No 1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter (January 1 through March 31, 2024) (Amounts under one million yen are omitted; YoY % change) (1) Operating Results Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) Reporting First Quarter 54,365 (26.2)% 2,735 (( (80.2)% 3,931 (( (72.7)% Previous First Quarter 73,699 ( 52.2% 13,801 (( 370.4% 14,374 ((341.3% Note: Total comprehensive income (¥ million) Reporting First Quarter: 4,655 ((52.5%)) Previous First Quarter: 9,794 (251.1%) Profit attributable to owners Profit Diluted profit of parent (¥ million) per share (¥) per share (¥) Reporting First Quarter 2,576 ( (75.2)% 34.65 34.60 Previous First Quarter 10,398 ( 399.3% 140.24 140.03 (2) Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per (¥ million) (¥ million) (%) share (¥) Reporting First Quarter 159,362 118,388 70.0 1,483.06 Previous full term 154,709 114,421 69.4 1,447.28 Note: Net assets excluding share acquisition rights and non-controlling interests (¥ million) Reporting First Quarter: 111,495 Previous full term: 107,359 2. Dividend Payment Annual dividend per share (¥) 1Q 2Q 3Q Term-end Total FY 2023 - 10.00 - 15.00 25.00 FY 2024 - / / / / FY 2024(forecast) / 13.00 - 13.00 26.00 Note: Revision of previously announced dividend forecast: No 3. Consolidated Business Forecast for Current Term (January 1 through December 31, 2024) (Amounts under one million yen are omitted; YoY % change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per owners of parent (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) share (¥) (¥ million) Full term 206,710 (3.4)% 8,070 (56.0)% 8,770 (56.3)% 5,460 (61.3)% 73.60 Note: Revision of previously announced consolidated business forecast: No 1

※Notes (1) Major changes in subsidiaries: No Note: Transfer of specified subsidiaries during the reporting First Quarter resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation Simplified accounting and special accounting methods for quarterly financial reporting: Yes

(Please refer to the section "(3)Notes Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" on P7) Changes in accounting policies, estimates, or retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: No Other: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatements: No Number of issued shares (ordinary shares) Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares) Reporting First Quarter: 76,192,950 Previous full term: 76,192,950 b) Number of treasury shares at end of period Reporting First Quarter: 1,013,483 Previous full term: 2,013,483 c) Average number of shares outstanding during the term Reporting First Quarter: 74,328,741 Previous First Quarter: 74,149,070 Quarterly Review Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review. Notes on proper use of forecast, and other matters Business forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are assumptions based on information available to the company and judgments deemed rational at the time this document was published. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee that forecast will be achieved. Actual earnings may differ significantly from business forecast due to various factors. 2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of December 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2024 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Production facilities 5,892 5,624 Distribution facilities 34,485 34,485 Service and maintenance facilities 5,507 5,431 Other facilities 13,654 13,693 Construction in progress 2,256 2,200 Total property, plant and equipment 61,795 61,435 Intangible assets 2,769 2,741 Investments and other assets Investment securities 16,661 18,831 Long-term loans receivable 2,673 2,480 Deferred tax assets 634 634 Other investments 3,509 4,823 Allowance for doubtful accounts (76) (83) Total investments and other assets 23,402 26,686 Total non-current assets 87,967 90,863 Current assets Cash and deposits 35,621 35,491 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract 17,237 21,115 assets Merchandise and finished goods 692 729 Raw materials and supplies 10,376 7,965 Accounts receivable - other 1,075 1,005 Other current assets 1,776 2,236 Allowance for doubtful accounts (38) (44) Total current assets 66,741 68,499 Total assets 154,709 159,362 3

(Millions of yen) As of December 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2024 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 5,000 5,000 Long-term borrowings 12,233 11,887 Deferred tax liabilities 1,526 2,280 Retirement benefit liability 2,280 2,317 Asset retirement obligations 109 110 Other noncurrent liabilities 191 171 Total non-current liabilities 21,342 21,767 Current liabilities Current portion of non-current liabilities 984 934 Accounts payable - trade 3,268 9,688 Short-term borrowings 95 130 Accounts payable - other 4,794 2,179 Income taxes payable 5,093 1,599 Provision for bonuses 566 740 Other current liabilities 4,142 3,932 Total current liabilities 18,945 19,206 Total liabilities 40,287 40,973 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 6,279 6,279 Capital surplus 5,028 5,420 Retained earnings 90,260 91,724 Treasury shares (1,023) (515) Total shareholders' equity 100,544 102,909 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 5,944 7,645 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges 45 123 Foreign currency translation adjustment 178 191 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 646 627 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 6,814 8,586 Share acquisition rights 85 85 Non-controlling interests 6,976 6,806 Total net assets 114,421 118,388 Total liabilities and net assets 154,709 159,362 4

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) For the three months For the three months ended March 31, 2023 ended March 31, 2024 Net sales 73,699 54,365 Cost of sales 52,672 44,562 Gross profit 21,026 9,803 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,225 7,067 Operating profit 13,801 2,735 Non-operating income Interest income 19 19 Dividend income 166 184 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 155 80 method Foreign exchange gains 8 63 Gain on investments in silent partnerships 193 832 Miscellaneous income 107 115 Total non-operating income 650 1,295 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 32 35 Share issuance costs - 45 Bond issuance costs 19 - Miscellaneous expenses 24 19 Total non-operating expenses 77 100 Ordinary profit 14,374 3,931 Profit before income taxes 14,374 3,931 Income taxes 3,734 1,065 Profit 10,640 2,865 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 241 289 Profit attributable to owners of parent 10,398 2,576 5

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Profit Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests For the three months For the three months ended March 31, 2023 ended March 31, 2024 10,640 2,865 (465) 1,713 (382) 78 1 5 (35) (19) 34 12 (846) 1,790 9,794 4,655 9,548 4,348 245 306 6

(3) Notes (Note on Going Concerns' Premise) Not applicable. (Note on Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable. (Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) (Calculation of tax expenses) The Company calculates tax expenses based on a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the current consolidated fiscal year including the consolidated first quarter. We multiply this effective tax rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes for the cumulative period to calculate tax expenses. (Additional Information) (Payment related to the LNG procurement contract) We postponed the delivery of a certain portion of contracted volume to subsequent years based on the LNG procurement contract in response to the dramatic decrease in demand caused by COVID-19. We paid US$24 million during the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. This payment does not affect the consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This payment may be used to reduce future payments by allocating said payment to the price when taking delivery of the volume in question in subsequent years. However, based on projected demand as of the end of the current consolidated first quarter and the circumstances surrounding LNG procurement contracts, we have not yet determined the timing of said delivery. 7