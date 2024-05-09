Flash Report for the First Quarterof 2024[Japan GAAP](Consolidated)
May 9, 2024
Company Name: SHIZUOKA GAS CO., LTD.
Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code Number:
9543
URL:https://ir.shizuokagas.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Matsumoto Yoshitake, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Yamazaki Junya, Accounting and Finance Manager, Management Planning Dept.
Telephone:
+81-54-284-4141
Date for presentation of the quarterly report:
May 10, 2024
Date of dividend payment:
-
Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:
Yes
Holding of quarterly results briefing session:
No
1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter (January 1 through March 31, 2024)
(Amounts under one million yen are omitted; YoY % change)
(1) Operating Results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
Reporting First Quarter
54,365
(26.2)%
2,735 (( (80.2)%
3,931
(( (72.7)%
Previous First Quarter
73,699
( 52.2%
13,801 (( 370.4%
14,374
((341.3%
Note: Total comprehensive income (¥ million)
Reporting First Quarter: 4,655 ((52.5%))
Previous First Quarter: 9,794 (251.1%)
Profit attributable to owners
Profit
Diluted profit
of parent (¥ million)
per share (¥)
per share (¥)
Reporting First Quarter
2,576 ( (75.2)%
34.65
34.60
Previous First Quarter
10,398 ( 399.3%
140.24
140.03
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(%)
share (¥)
Reporting First Quarter
159,362
118,388
70.0
1,483.06
Previous full term
154,709
114,421
69.4
1,447.28
Note: Net assets excluding share acquisition rights and non-controlling interests (¥ million)
Reporting First Quarter: 111,495
Previous full term: 107,359
2. Dividend Payment
Annual dividend per share (¥)
1Q
2Q
3Q
Term-end
Total
FY 2023
-
10.00
-
15.00
25.00
FY 2024
-
/
/
/
/
FY 2024(forecast)
/
13.00
-
13.00
26.00
Note: Revision of previously announced dividend forecast: No
3. Consolidated Business Forecast for Current Term (January 1 through December 31, 2024)
(Amounts under one million yen are omitted; YoY % change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
share (¥)
(¥ million)
Full term
206,710 (3.4)%
8,070 (56.0)%
8,770 (56.3)%
5,460 (61.3)%
73.60
Note: Revision of previously announced consolidated business forecast: No
※Notes
(1) Major changes in subsidiaries: No
Note: Transfer of specified subsidiaries during the reporting First Quarter resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation
-
Simplified accounting and special accounting methods for quarterly financial reporting: Yes
(Please refer to the section "(3)Notes Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" on P7)
- Changes in accounting policies, estimates, or retrospective restatements
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: No
- Other: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatements: No
- Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
- Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
Reporting First Quarter:
76,192,950
Previous full term:
76,192,950
b) Number of treasury shares at end of period
Reporting First Quarter:
1,013,483
Previous full term:
2,013,483
c) Average number of shares outstanding during the term
Reporting First Quarter:
74,328,741
Previous First Quarter:
74,149,070
Quarterly Review
Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review.
Notes on proper use of forecast, and other matters
Business forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are assumptions based on information available to the company and judgments deemed rational at the time this document was published. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee that forecast will be achieved. Actual earnings may differ significantly from business forecast due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Production facilities
5,892
5,624
Distribution facilities
34,485
34,485
Service and maintenance facilities
5,507
5,431
Other facilities
13,654
13,693
Construction in progress
2,256
2,200
Total property, plant and equipment
61,795
61,435
Intangible assets
2,769
2,741
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
16,661
18,831
Long-term loans receivable
2,673
2,480
Deferred tax assets
634
634
Other investments
3,509
4,823
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(76)
(83)
Total investments and other assets
23,402
26,686
Total non-current assets
87,967
90,863
Current assets
Cash and deposits
35,621
35,491
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
17,237
21,115
assets
Merchandise and finished goods
692
729
Raw materials and supplies
10,376
7,965
Accounts receivable - other
1,075
1,005
Other current assets
1,776
2,236
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(38)
(44)
Total current assets
66,741
68,499
Total assets
154,709
159,362
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
5,000
5,000
Long-term borrowings
12,233
11,887
Deferred tax liabilities
1,526
2,280
Retirement benefit liability
2,280
2,317
Asset retirement obligations
109
110
Other noncurrent liabilities
191
171
Total non-current liabilities
21,342
21,767
Current liabilities
Current portion of non-current liabilities
984
934
Accounts payable - trade
3,268
9,688
Short-term borrowings
95
130
Accounts payable - other
4,794
2,179
Income taxes payable
5,093
1,599
Provision for bonuses
566
740
Other current liabilities
4,142
3,932
Total current liabilities
18,945
19,206
Total liabilities
40,287
40,973
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,279
6,279
Capital surplus
5,028
5,420
Retained earnings
90,260
91,724
Treasury shares
(1,023)
(515)
Total shareholders' equity
100,544
102,909
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
5,944
7,645
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
45
123
Foreign currency translation adjustment
178
191
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
646
627
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
6,814
8,586
Share acquisition rights
85
85
Non-controlling interests
6,976
6,806
Total net assets
114,421
118,388
Total liabilities and net assets
154,709
159,362
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31, 2023
ended March 31, 2024
Net sales
73,699
54,365
Cost of sales
52,672
44,562
Gross profit
21,026
9,803
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,225
7,067
Operating profit
13,801
2,735
Non-operating income
Interest income
19
19
Dividend income
166
184
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
155
80
method
Foreign exchange gains
8
63
Gain on investments in silent partnerships
193
832
Miscellaneous income
107
115
Total non-operating income
650
1,295
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
32
35
Share issuance costs
-
45
Bond issuance costs
19
-
Miscellaneous expenses
24
19
Total non-operating expenses
77
100
Ordinary profit
14,374
3,931
Profit before income taxes
14,374
3,931
Income taxes
3,734
1,065
Profit
10,640
2,865
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
241
289
Profit attributable to owners of parent
10,398
2,576
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31, 2023
ended March 31, 2024
10,640
2,865
(465)
1,713
(382)
78
1
5
(35)
(19)
34
12
(846)
1,790
9,794
4,655
9,548
4,348
245
306
(3) Notes
(Note on Going Concerns' Premise) Not applicable.
(Note on Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable.
(Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)
(Calculation of tax expenses)
The Company calculates tax expenses based on a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the current consolidated fiscal year including the consolidated first quarter. We multiply this effective tax rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes for the cumulative period to calculate tax expenses.
(Additional Information)
(Payment related to the LNG procurement contract)
We postponed the delivery of a certain portion of contracted volume to subsequent years based on the LNG procurement contract in response to the dramatic decrease in demand caused by COVID-19. We paid US$24 million during the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. This payment does not affect the consolidated
financial statements for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
This payment may be used to reduce future payments by allocating said payment to the price when taking delivery of the volume in question in subsequent years. However, based on projected demand as of the end of the current consolidated first quarter and the circumstances surrounding LNG procurement contracts, we have not yet determined the timing of said delivery.
Segment Information
Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reportable Segment
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount
LPG and
Other
recorded on
Adjustments
consolidated
businesses
Total
Gas
other
Total
(Note2)
statement of
energy
(Note1)
income
services
(Note3)
Net sales
Sales to
external
62,488
8,011
70,500
3,199
73,699
―
73,699
customers
Inter-segment
sales and
668
341
1,010
1,371
2,381
(2,381)
―
transfers
Total
63,157
8,353
71,511
4,570
76,081
(2,381)
73,699
Segment income
14,113
498
14,612
291
14,903
(1,102)
13,801
Notes：
- The Other businesses category consists of businesses not categorized as individual reportable segments. Other businesses include orders for construction related to the gas business, sales of gas appliances, remodeling, and leasing.
- The (¥1,102) million in segment income adjustments include ¥71 million in inter-segment eliminations and
(¥1,174) million in corporate expenses not allocable to a reportable segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not allocable to a reportable segment.
3. Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded on the Company's quarterly consolidated statements of income.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount
Other
recorded on
LPG and
Adjustments
consolidated
businesses
Total
Gas
Total
(Note2)
statement of
other energy
(Note1)
income
services
(Note3)
Net sales
Sales to
external
43,557
7,615
51,172
3,192
54,365
―
54,365
customers
Inter-segment
sales and
665
335
1,000
1,089
2,090
(2,090)
―
transfers
Total
44,222
7,951
52,173
4,282
56,455
(2,090)
54,365
Segment income
2,862
620
3,482
155
3,638
(902)
2,735
Notes：
- The Other businesses category consists of businesses not categorized as individual reportable segments. Other businesses include orders for construction related to the gas business, sales of gas appliances, remodeling, and leasing.
- The (¥902) million in segment income adjustments include ¥75 million in inter-segment eliminations and (¥977) million in corporate expenses not allocable to a reportable segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not allocable to a reportable segment.
- Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded on the Company's quarterly consolidated statements of income.
