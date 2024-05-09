Flash Report for the First Quarterof 2024[Japan GAAP](Consolidated)

May 9, 2024

Company Name: SHIZUOKA GAS CO., LTD.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

9543

URL:https://ir.shizuokagas.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Matsumoto Yoshitake, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Yamazaki Junya, Accounting and Finance Manager, Management Planning Dept.

Telephone:

+81-54-284-4141

Date for presentation of the quarterly report:

May 10, 2024

Date of dividend payment:

-

Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of quarterly results briefing session:

No

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter (January 1 through March 31, 2024)

(Amounts under one million yen are omitted; YoY % change)

(1) Operating Results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

Reporting First Quarter

54,365

(26.2)%

2,735 (( (80.2)%

3,931

(( (72.7)%

Previous First Quarter

73,699

( 52.2%

13,801 (( 370.4%

14,374

((341.3%

Note: Total comprehensive income (¥ million)

Reporting First Quarter: 4,655 ((52.5%))

Previous First Quarter: 9,794 (251.1%)

Profit attributable to owners

Profit

Diluted profit

of parent (¥ million)

per share (¥)

per share (¥)

Reporting First Quarter

2,576 ( (75.2)%

34.65

34.60

Previous First Quarter

10,398 ( 399.3%

140.24

140.03

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(%)

share (¥)

Reporting First Quarter

159,362

118,388

70.0

1,483.06

Previous full term

154,709

114,421

69.4

1,447.28

Note: Net assets excluding share acquisition rights and non-controlling interests (¥ million)

Reporting First Quarter: 111,495

Previous full term: 107,359

2. Dividend Payment

Annual dividend per share (¥)

1Q

2Q

3Q

Term-end

Total

FY 2023

-

10.00

-

15.00

25.00

FY 2024

-

/

/

/

/

FY 2024(forecast)

/

13.00

-

13.00

26.00

Note: Revision of previously announced dividend forecast: No

3. Consolidated Business Forecast for Current Term (January 1 through December 31, 2024)

(Amounts under one million yen are omitted; YoY % change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

share (¥)

(¥ million)

Full term

206,710 (3.4)%

8,070 (56.0)%

8,770 (56.3)%

5,460 (61.3)%

73.60

Note: Revision of previously announced consolidated business forecast: No

Notes

(1) Major changes in subsidiaries: No

Note: Transfer of specified subsidiaries during the reporting First Quarter resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation

  1. Simplified accounting and special accounting methods for quarterly financial reporting: Yes
    (Please refer to the section "(3)Notes Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" on P7)
  2. Changes in accounting policies, estimates, or retrospective restatements
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: No
  2. Other: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Retrospective restatements: No
  1. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
  1. Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

Reporting First Quarter:

76,192,950

Previous full term:

76,192,950

b) Number of treasury shares at end of period

Reporting First Quarter:

1,013,483

Previous full term:

2,013,483

c) Average number of shares outstanding during the term

Reporting First Quarter:

74,328,741

Previous First Quarter:

74,149,070

Quarterly Review

Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review.

Notes on proper use of forecast, and other matters

Business forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are assumptions based on information available to the company and judgments deemed rational at the time this document was published. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee that forecast will be achieved. Actual earnings may differ significantly from business forecast due to various factors.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Production facilities

5,892

5,624

Distribution facilities

34,485

34,485

Service and maintenance facilities

5,507

5,431

Other facilities

13,654

13,693

Construction in progress

2,256

2,200

Total property, plant and equipment

61,795

61,435

Intangible assets

2,769

2,741

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

16,661

18,831

Long-term loans receivable

2,673

2,480

Deferred tax assets

634

634

Other investments

3,509

4,823

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(76)

(83)

Total investments and other assets

23,402

26,686

Total non-current assets

87,967

90,863

Current assets

Cash and deposits

35,621

35,491

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

17,237

21,115

assets

Merchandise and finished goods

692

729

Raw materials and supplies

10,376

7,965

Accounts receivable - other

1,075

1,005

Other current assets

1,776

2,236

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(38)

(44)

Total current assets

66,741

68,499

Total assets

154,709

159,362

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

5,000

5,000

Long-term borrowings

12,233

11,887

Deferred tax liabilities

1,526

2,280

Retirement benefit liability

2,280

2,317

Asset retirement obligations

109

110

Other noncurrent liabilities

191

171

Total non-current liabilities

21,342

21,767

Current liabilities

Current portion of non-current liabilities

984

934

Accounts payable - trade

3,268

9,688

Short-term borrowings

95

130

Accounts payable - other

4,794

2,179

Income taxes payable

5,093

1,599

Provision for bonuses

566

740

Other current liabilities

4,142

3,932

Total current liabilities

18,945

19,206

Total liabilities

40,287

40,973

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,279

6,279

Capital surplus

5,028

5,420

Retained earnings

90,260

91,724

Treasury shares

(1,023)

(515)

Total shareholders' equity

100,544

102,909

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

5,944

7,645

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

45

123

Foreign currency translation adjustment

178

191

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

646

627

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,814

8,586

Share acquisition rights

85

85

Non-controlling interests

6,976

6,806

Total net assets

114,421

118,388

Total liabilities and net assets

154,709

159,362

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31, 2023

ended March 31, 2024

Net sales

73,699

54,365

Cost of sales

52,672

44,562

Gross profit

21,026

9,803

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,225

7,067

Operating profit

13,801

2,735

Non-operating income

Interest income

19

19

Dividend income

166

184

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

155

80

method

Foreign exchange gains

8

63

Gain on investments in silent partnerships

193

832

Miscellaneous income

107

115

Total non-operating income

650

1,295

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

32

35

Share issuance costs

-

45

Bond issuance costs

19

-

Miscellaneous expenses

24

19

Total non-operating expenses

77

100

Ordinary profit

14,374

3,931

Profit before income taxes

14,374

3,931

Income taxes

3,734

1,065

Profit

10,640

2,865

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

241

289

Profit attributable to owners of parent

10,398

2,576

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31, 2023

ended March 31, 2024

10,640

2,865

(465)

1,713

(382)

78

1

5

(35)

(19)

34

12

(846)

1,790

9,794

4,655

9,548

4,348

245

306

(3) Notes

(Note on Going Concerns' Premise) Not applicable.

(Note on Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable.

(Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)

(Calculation of tax expenses)

The Company calculates tax expenses based on a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the current consolidated fiscal year including the consolidated first quarter. We multiply this effective tax rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes for the cumulative period to calculate tax expenses.

(Additional Information)

(Payment related to the LNG procurement contract)

We postponed the delivery of a certain portion of contracted volume to subsequent years based on the LNG procurement contract in response to the dramatic decrease in demand caused by COVID-19. We paid US$24 million during the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. This payment does not affect the consolidated

financial statements for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

This payment may be used to reduce future payments by allocating said payment to the price when taking delivery of the volume in question in subsequent years. However, based on projected demand as of the end of the current consolidated first quarter and the circumstances surrounding LNG procurement contracts, we have not yet determined the timing of said delivery.

Segment Information

Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reportable Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

LPG and

Other

recorded on

Adjustments

consolidated

businesses

Total

Gas

other

Total

(Note2)

statement of

energy

(Note1)

income

services

(Note3)

Net sales

Sales to

external

62,488

8,011

70,500

3,199

73,699

73,699

customers

Inter-segment

sales and

668

341

1,010

1,371

2,381

(2,381)

transfers

Total

63,157

8,353

71,511

4,570

76,081

(2,381)

73,699

Segment income

14,113

498

14,612

291

14,903

(1,102)

13,801

Notes

  1. The Other businesses category consists of businesses not categorized as individual reportable segments. Other businesses include orders for construction related to the gas business, sales of gas appliances, remodeling, and leasing.
  2. The (¥1,102) million in segment income adjustments include ¥71 million in inter-segment eliminations and

(¥1,174) million in corporate expenses not allocable to a reportable segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not allocable to a reportable segment.

3. Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded on the Company's quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

Other

recorded on

LPG and

Adjustments

consolidated

businesses

Total

Gas

Total

(Note2)

statement of

other energy

(Note1)

income

services

(Note3)

Net sales

Sales to

external

43,557

7,615

51,172

3,192

54,365

54,365

customers

Inter-segment

sales and

665

335

1,000

1,089

2,090

(2,090)

transfers

Total

44,222

7,951

52,173

4,282

56,455

(2,090)

54,365

Segment income

2,862

620

3,482

155

3,638

(902)

2,735

Notes

  1. The Other businesses category consists of businesses not categorized as individual reportable segments. Other businesses include orders for construction related to the gas business, sales of gas appliances, remodeling, and leasing.
  2. The (¥902) million in segment income adjustments include ¥75 million in inter-segment eliminations and (¥977) million in corporate expenses not allocable to a reportable segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not allocable to a reportable segment.
  3. Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded on the Company's quarterly consolidated statements of income.

