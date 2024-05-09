FY2024 1Q Supplementary Information

January-March

SHIZUOKA GAS CO.,LTD.

TSE:9543

May 9th,2024

. Summary Financial Results for FY2024 1Q

FY2024 1Q Financial Highlights

1Q Results Lower sales, Lower profits

  • Gas sales volume -3.7% year on year
    (Wholesale) Decreased due to the sales volume in wholesale customers. (Large-Lot Sales) Decreased due to low operation in existing customers. (Small-Lot Sales) Decreased due to higher temperature.
  • Net sales decreased by 26.2% due to lower unit price of sale.
    Ordinary profit decreased by 72.7% due to adjustment of sliding time lag.

FY2023 1Q

FY2024 1Q

Change

Change（％）

●Gas sales volume (Non-Consolidated)

430

414

-16

96.3

million m3,45MJ)

Wholesale

204

191

-14

93.3

Large-lot-sale

178

177

-1

99.3

Small-lot-sale

48

47

-1

98.2

●Net sales

billion yen

73.6

54.3

-19.3

73.8

●Ordinary profit after Sliding time lag

11.1

6.6

-4.5

59.5

adjustment

(billion yen)

Ordinary profit

14.3

3.9

-10.4

27.3

Sliding time lag

3.2

-2.7

-5.9

4

Gas Sales VolumeNon-consolidated

430 96.3% 414

[-16]

93.3%

204 [-14]191

99.3%

178 [-1] 177

48

98.2%

47

[-1]

FY2023 1Q

FY2024 1Q

Unit; Million m3(45MJ/m3) * Figures in [ ] are the difference from the results in FY2023 1Q

Decreased in sales volume to

Wholesale

[-14]

wholesale customers

Additional customers in 2024

[+1]

Large-lot-sale

Existing customers

[-2]

Decreased in sales volume to

commercial customers

[-1]

Small-lot-sale

Decreased in sales volume to

residential customers

[-0]

5

Breakdown of Consolidated Ordinary Profit (Year-on-Year comparison)

Unit : billion yen

FY2023 1Q

FY2024 1Q

Change

Ordinary profit after

11.1

6.6

-4.5

Sliding-time-lag adjustment

Ordinary profit

14.3

3.9

-10.4

Sliding-time-lag

3.2

-2.7

-5.9

11.1

+0.7

+0.1

-5.1

Subsidiary

Miscellaneous

expenses

-0.2

6.6

Raw material

City gas sales

price

volume

FY2023

FY2024

1Q

1Q

6

