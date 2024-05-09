Shizuoka Gas : Supplementary Information for the First Quarter of 2024
May 09, 2024 at 02:12 am EDT
FY2024 1Q Supplementary Information
（January-March）
SHIZUOKA GAS CO.,LTD.
TSE:9543
May 9th,2024
Contents
Ⅰ . Summary Financial Results
… 3
for FY2024 1Q
Disclaimer
Forecasts are based on information available to the management when this was drafted.
Actual financial results may significantly differ from these forecasts due to any unforeseen economic and business circumstances.
Ⅰ . Summary Financial Results for FY2024 1Q
FY2024 1Q Financial Highlights
◎1Q Results： Lower sales, Lower profits
Gas sales volume -3.7% year on year
(Wholesale) Decreased due to the sales volume in wholesale customers. (Large-Lot Sales) Decreased due to low operation in existing customers. (Small-Lot Sales) Decreased due to higher temperature.
Net sales decreased by 26.2% due to lower unit price of sale.
Ordinary profit decreased by 72.7% due to adjustment of sliding time lag.
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
Change
Change（％）
●Gas sales volume (Non-Consolidated)
430
414
-16
96.3
（million m3,45MJ)
Wholesale
204
191
-14
93.3
Large-lot-sale
178
177
-1
99.3
Small-lot-sale
48
47
-1
98.2
●Net sales
（billion yen）
73.6
54.3
-19.3
73.8
●Ordinary profit after Sliding time lag
11.1
6.6
-4.5
59.5
adjustment
(billion yen)
Ordinary profit
14.3
3.9
-10.4
27.3
Sliding time lag
3.2
-2.7
-5.9
－
4
Gas Sales Volume（Non-consolidated）
430 96.3% 414
[-16]
93.3%
204 [-14]191
99.3%
178 [-1] 177
48
98.2%
47
[-1]
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
Unit; Million m3(45MJ/m3) * Figures in [ ] are the difference from the results in FY2023 1Q
・Decreased in sales volume to
Wholesale
[-14]
wholesale customers
・Additional customers in 2024
[+1]
Large-lot-sale
・Existing customers
[-2]
・Decreased in sales volume to
commercial customers
[-1]
Small-lot-sale
・Decreased in sales volume to
residential customers
[-0]
5
Breakdown of Consolidated Ordinary Profit (Year-on-Year comparison)
Unit : billion yen
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
Change
Ordinary profit after
11.1
6.6
-4.5
Sliding-time-lag adjustment
Ordinary profit
14.3
3.9
-10.4
Sliding-time-lag
3.2
-2.7
-5.9
11.1
+0.7
+0.1
-5.1
Subsidiary
Miscellaneous
expenses
-0.2
6.6
Raw material
City gas sales
price
volume
FY2023
FY2024
1Q
1Q
6
Disclaimer
Shizuoka Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on
09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 May 2024 06:11:25 UTC.
SHIZUOKA GAS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based distributor of gas. The Company operates in two segments. The Gas segment is engaged in the manufacture, supply and sales of gas, as well as manufacture and sales of liquefied natural gas with its subsidiaries. The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) segment is engaged in the sales and wholesale of LPG, sales of associated equipment, as well as piping working. The other business includes order construction, gas equipment sales, renovation, and leasing businesses.