SHIZUOKA GAS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based distributor of gas. The Company operates in two segments. The Gas segment is engaged in the manufacture, supply and sales of gas, as well as manufacture and sales of liquefied natural gas with its subsidiaries. The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) segment is engaged in the sales and wholesale of LPG, sales of associated equipment, as well as piping working. The other business includes order construction, gas equipment sales, renovation, and leasing businesses.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities