    SYCRF   BMG8649T1099

SHL HOLDINGS LTD.

(SYCRF)
SHL Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to its Financial Reporting

05/14/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHL Holdings Ltd. (“SHL” or “Company”) today announced that in connection with its Plan of Liquidation and beginning with the first quarter of 2021, the Company plans to report more limited quarterly financial information as it works through the liquidation process.  As such, quarterly financial reporting will be limited to a GAAP Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets and will not include footnote disclosures as has historically been presented.  Financial reports can be accessed on the Company’s website www.shlholdings.com by clicking the Investor Relations tab and by clicking the Financial Information tab.

Important Information

This press release contains statements about future results, plans and events that may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws.  The Company cautions you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release.  In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology.  Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Company's GAAP financial statements posted on its website at www.shlholdings.com.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact 
Scott Beinhacker
1-212-478-3699
sbeinhacker@shlholdings.com

Source: SHL Holdings Ltd.


© GlobeNewswire 2021
