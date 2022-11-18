SHL : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of September 30, 2022

SHL Holdings Ltd.
(Formerly Syncora Holdings Ltd.)
Liquidation Basis Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
As of September 30, 2022 and for the Nine Months Then Ended
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
5,053
|
Estimated liquidation value of assets
|
|
793
|
Accrued estimated liquidation costs
|
|
(2,655)
|
Net assets in liquidation as of September 30, 2022
|
$
|
3,191
|
|
|
|
Liquidation Basis Statement of Changes in Net Assets
|
|
|
Net assets in liquidation, January 1, 2022
|
$
|
21,515
|
Cash distribution to common shareholders on March 15, 2022
|
|
(13,929)
|
Remeasurement of assets and liabilities
|
|
(4,395)
|
Net assets in liquidation as of September 30, 2022
|
|
|
$
|
3,191
|
|
|
