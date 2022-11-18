Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SHL Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYCRF   BMG8649T1099

SHL HOLDINGS LTD.

(SYCRF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:43 2022-11-16 pm EST
0.0410 USD   -2.38%
03:09pShl : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of September 30, 2022
PU
08/15Shl : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of June 30, 2022
PU
03/30Shl : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of December 31 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHL : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of September 30, 2022

11/18/2022 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHL Holdings Ltd.

(Formerly Syncora Holdings Ltd.)

Liquidation Basis Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, 2022 and for the Nine Months Then Ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets

Cash

$

5,053

Estimated liquidation value of assets

793

Accrued estimated liquidation costs

(2,655)

Net assets in liquidation as of September 30, 2022

$

3,191

Liquidation Basis Statement of Changes in Net Assets

Net assets in liquidation, January 1, 2022

$

21,515

Cash distribution to common shareholders on March 15, 2022

(13,929)

Remeasurement of assets and liabilities

(4,395)

Net assets in liquidation as of September 30, 2022

$

3,191

Disclaimer

Syncora Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 20:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHL HOLDINGS LTD.
03:09pShl : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of September ..
PU
08/15Shl : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of June 30, 2..
PU
03/30Shl : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of December 3..
PU
03/16SHL HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/15Shl : Proxy Statement for Meeting on Tuesday March 29, 2022
PU
02/11SHL Holdings Ltd. Announces Sale of its Real Estate Related Assets in Detroit, Michigan..
AQ
02/11SHL Holdings Ltd. Announces Subsequent Distribution, Payable on or About March 15, 2022
CI
02/02SHL Holdings Ltd. Announces Meeting Date and Record Date for 2021 General Meeting of Sh..
AQ
2021Shl : Liquidation Basis Statement of Net Assets and Changes in Net Assets as of September ..
PU
2021Shl : Announces Sale of Equity Investment and Subsequent Distribution
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHL HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials ()
Sales 2019 7,82 M - -
Net income 2019 -105 M - -
Net cash 2019 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,57 M 3,57 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,72x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,45x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart SHL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
SHL Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frederick B. Hnat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Grande Chief Financial Officer
Edmund Grant Gibbons Chairman
Scott L. Beinhacker Chief Operating Officer
Alan Jeffrey Carr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHL HOLDINGS LTD.-75.88%4
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.4.54%44 163
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.94%42 869
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.25.13%38 084
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.42%35 700
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION16.69%25 180