SHL : Proxy Statement for Meeting on December 7, 2022

SHL HOLDINGS LTD.

PROXY STATEMENT

(THE "PROXY STATEMENT")

FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES

TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 7, 2022

______________________

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

AND PROXY PROCEDURES

The accompanying proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of SHL Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") to be voted at the 2022 special general meeting ("Special General Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") to be held on December 7, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. New York City time, at the offices of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, 919 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10022, and any adjournments thereof. This Proxy Statement and the accompanying materials are first being mailed to Shareholders on or about November 10, 2022.

The Purpose of the Special General Meeting

At the Special General Meeting, the Shareholders will vote in person or by proxy on the following matters as set forth in the notice of the meeting: (1) to approve the merger of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Syncora Holdings US Inc., a Delaware corporation ("SHI"), with and into the Company in accordance with the previously approved Plan of Liquidation (the "Merger"), (2) to approve that the Company be wound up voluntarily pursuant to the provisions of the Bermuda Companies Act (as defined below), (3) to approve that Charles Thresh and Mike Morrison be appointed joint liquidators (the "Joint Liquidators"), for the purposes of such winding-up, such appointment to be effective forthwith, (4) to approve that the Joint Liquidators be and are hereby authorized to distribute the surplus assets in specie as they may determine in accordance with bye-law 64 of the Bye-laws, (5) to approve that the Joint Liquidators be and are hereby authorized to appoint Attorneys-in-Fact to act on their behalf in their absence from Bermuda, (6) to approve that the Joint Liquidators be remunerated for all work reasonably and properly carried out in the winding-up of the Company together with reasonable out-of-pocket expenses and proper disbursements incurred in connection with the liquidation and (7) to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Shareholders Entitled to Vote at the Special General Meeting

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2022, the record date for the Special General Meeting, will be entitled to vote at the Special General Meeting. As of November 8, 2022, there were 87,057,571 issued and outstanding Shares entitled to vote at the Special General Meeting, with each Share entitling the holder of record thereof to one vote at the Special General Meeting (subject to certain limitations and voting cut backs set forth in the Bye-Laws).

How to Attend the Special General Meeting

Shareholders of record may attend the Special General Meeting in person at the offices of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, 919 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10022. Shareholders that own their Shares in "street name" may attend the Special General Meeting by either (1) registering in advance of the Special General Meeting or (2) registering at the Special General Meeting. Registration is only required for Shareholders of Shares held in "street name."

To register in advance of the Special General Meeting, the Shareholder of Shares held in "street name" must submit proof of proxy power (the "Legal Proxy") from the broker or bank reflecting the Shares and the Shareholder's name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 1, 2022. To register by email, the Shareholder