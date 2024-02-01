The selection of the TELE-ACS trial results for presentation at ACC 24 highlights the pioneering achievements of Imperial College London and SHL in advancing the field of telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is excited to announce that the full results of the Imperial College London TELE-ACS clinical trial have been selected for presentation at the prestigious American College of Cardiology's 24th Annual Scientific Session & Expo Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Sessions (ACC 24 LBCT) in Atlanta.

The full results of the TELE-ACS trial, led by Dr. Ramzi Khamis and Nasser S Alshahrani, will be presented on April 6, 2024, in session 403-16, titled: “Remote Acute Assessment Of Patients With High Cardiovascular Risk Post-Acute Coronary Syndrome”. The TELE-ACS trial is a pivotal study that marks a significant milestone in telemedicine and cardiovascular care. Accepted for presentation at the prestigious ACC 24 conference, this clinical trial explores the effectiveness of remote assessment in patients with high cardiovascular risk following an acute coronary syndrome, focusing on the application of SHL's SmartHeart® 12-lead ECG technology for monitoring of post-MI (heart attack) patients at home.

Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, commented: “We would like to congratulate the team at Imperial College London on the acceptance of the TELE-ACS trial results for presentation at ACC 24. This achievement is a testament to the researchers and their rigorous effort to conduct this groundbreaking work. We very much look forward to seeing the presentation at ACC 24 which will share the embargoed full trial results with the global cardiology community.”

ACC 24 Participants are invited to add the session to their itinerary using the following link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10973/presentation/22832

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements

