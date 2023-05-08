SHL Telemedicine : 2023 SGM (JUN) Notice and Proxy Statement to Shareholders and ADS holder

SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

May 8, 2023

Dear Shareholder,

You are cordially invited to attend a Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Special General Meeting") of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. ("SHL" or the "Company"), to be held at SHL's offices at Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time.

At the Special General Meeting, holders of our American Depositary Shares, each representing one (1) ordinary share (the "ADSs"), and holders of our ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share (the "ordinary shares", and together with the ADSs, the "shares"), collectively referred to as our "shareholders," will be asked to consider and vote on the sole matter listed in the enclosed Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice"). SHL's board of directors unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" such proposal.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Special General Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Special General Meeting, as follows:

Shareholders holding ADSs. Shareholders who hold ADSs (whether registered in your name or in "street name") will receive a voting instruction form on how to vote from The Bank of New York Mellon (which acts as the Depositary for the ADSs) or from their banks, brokers or other nominees. You are requested to promptly complete, date and sign the voting instruction form and return it in the manner specified on the voting instruction form at your earliest convenience so that it will be received no later than the date and time indicated thereon.

Shareholders holding ordinary shares. To be able to participate and vote in the Special General Meeting, a holder of our ordinary shares must be registered with our share register, Computershare Schweiz AG ("Computershare"), by the Record Date. To be registered with Computershare, such shareholder should request his or her custody bank to submit a registration request to Computershare through a SIX SIS Ltd. member institution. Once a shareholder is registered with Computershare, such shareholder can participate and vote in the Special General Meeting by attending the meeting in person or by completing and returning to us a proxy or the form of voting ballot (the "Ballot") available on our website at https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meetingand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Kindly note that no hard copies will be mailed to holders of our ordinary shares, however if such a shareholder requests that we mail it hard copies of the materials we will do so at no charge. Each proxy or Ballot must be delivered to our Chief Financial Officer at Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel, or by email to amirh@shahal.co.il, and received no later than forty- eight (48) hours and four (4) hours, respectively, prior to the scheduled date and time of the Special General Meeting. The proxy, if executed and sent, should be in the name of a person who is attending the Special General Meeting. The shareholder must also enclose a written confirmation from Computershare Schweiz AG as to its ownership of the shares on the Record Date. Such confirmation can