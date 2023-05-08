SHL Telemedicine : 2023 SGM (JUN) Notice and Proxy Statement to Shareholders and ADS holder
05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
SHL Telemedicine Ltd.
May 8, 2023
Dear Shareholder,
You are cordially invited to attend a Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Special General Meeting") of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. ("SHL" or the "Company"), to be held at SHL's offices at Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time.
At the Special General Meeting, holders of our American Depositary Shares, each representing one (1) ordinary share (the "ADSs"), and holders of our ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share (the "ordinary shares", and together with the ADSs, the "shares"), collectively referred to as our "shareholders," will be asked to consider and vote on the sole matter listed in the enclosed Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice"). SHL's board of directors unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" such proposal.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Special General Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Special General Meeting, as follows:
Shareholders holding ADSs. Shareholders who hold ADSs (whether registered in your name or in "street name") will receive a voting instruction form on how to vote from The Bank of New York Mellon (which acts as the Depositary for the ADSs) or from their banks, brokers or other nominees. You are requested to promptly complete, date and sign the voting instruction form and return it in the manner specified on the voting instruction form at your earliest convenience so that it will be received no later than the date and time indicated thereon.
Shareholders holding ordinary shares. To be able to participate and vote in the Special General Meeting, a holder of our ordinary shares must be registered with our share register, Computershare Schweiz AG ("Computershare"), by the Record Date. To be registered with Computershare, such shareholder should request his or her custody bank to submit a registration request to Computershare through a SIX SIS Ltd. member institution. Once a shareholder is registered with Computershare, such shareholder can participate and vote in the Special General Meeting by attending the meeting in person or by completing and returning to us a proxy or the form of voting ballot (the "Ballot") available on our website at https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meetingand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Kindly note that no hard copies will be mailed to holders of our ordinary shares, however if such a shareholder requests that we mail it hard copies of the materials we will do so at no charge. Each proxy or Ballot must be delivered to our Chief Financial Officer at Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel, or by email to amirh@shahal.co.il, and received no later than forty- eight (48) hours and four (4) hours, respectively, prior to the scheduled date and time of the Special General Meeting. The proxy, if executed and sent, should be in the name of a person who is attending the Special General Meeting. The shareholder must also enclose a written confirmation from Computershare Schweiz AG as to its ownership of the shares on the Record Date. Such confirmation can
be obtained from Computershare by mail at Computershare Schweiz AG, P.O. Box, 4601 Olten, Switzerland; by email at share.register@computershare.ch; or by telephone at +41 62 205 77 00.
We urge all of our shareholders to review our registration statement on Form 20-F, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2023, and our reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC, all of which are available on our website at www.shl- telemedicine.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
We look forward to greeting as many of you as can attend the Special General Meeting.
Sincerely,
/s/ Yariv Alroy Yariv Alroy
Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors
SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.
____________________________________
Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel
Tel: +972-3-561-2212
____________________________________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special General Meeting (the "Special General Meeting") of shareholders of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. ("SHL" or the "Company") will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time, at our offices at Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel. This Proxy Statement is furnished to holders of our American Depositary Shares, each representing one (1) ordinary share (the "ADSs"), and holders of our ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share (the "ordinary shares", and together with the ADSs, the "shares"), collectively referred to as the "shareholders".
The Special General Meeting is being called for the following purposes:
To reelect Yehoshua (Shuky) Abramovich as an External Director of the Company, to serve for a term of three years commencing at the end of his current term or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Israel Companies Law"); and
To act upon any other matters that may properly come before the Special General Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
The foregoing proposal is described in detail in the proxy statement either enclosed herewith or made available by us (the "Proxy Statement"), which we urge you to read in its entirety.
Our Board unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" the above proposal.
Only holders of our ADSs and holders of our ordinary shares at the close of business on May 15, 2023 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to notice of, and, in respect of holders of our ordinary shares, to vote at, the Special General Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This Notice of Special Meeting, the Proxy Statement and a voting instruction form for holders of ADSs is being mailed to all holders of ADSs, and this Notice of Special Meeting, the Proxy Statement and a form of voting ballot (a "Ballot") for holders of ordinary shares is being made available to all holders of our ordinary shares on our website at https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meetingand being furnished to the under cover of a Form 6-K, in each case on or about May 8, 2023.
To be able to vote in the Special General Meeting, holders of our ADSs will receive a voting instruction form from The Bank of New York Mellon (which acts as the Depositary for the ADSs) or from their banks, brokers or other nominees, and must complete, date and sign the voting instruction form and return it in the manner specified on the voting instruction form so that it will be received no later than the date and time indicated thereon in order for the ADSs represented by
such voting instruction form to be qualified to participate in the Special General Meeting. For ADSs that are held in "street name" through a bank, broker or other nominee, the voting process will be based on the underlying beneficial holder of the ADSs directing the bank, broker or other nominee to arrange for BNY Mellon to vote the ordinary shares represented by the ADSs in accordance with the beneficial holder's voting instructions. Holders of our ordinary shares must be registered with our share register, Computershare Schweiz AG ("Computershare"), by the Record Date. To be registered with Computershare, such shareholder should request his or her custody bank to submit a registration request to Computershare through a SIX SIS Ltd. member institution. Once a shareholder is registered with Computershare, such shareholder can participate and vote in the Special General Meeting by attending the meeting in person or by completing and returning to us a proxy or the Ballot available on our website at https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meetingand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Kindly note that no hard copies will be mailed to holders of our ordinary shares, however if such a shareholder requests that we mail it hard copies of the materials we will do so at no charge. Each proxy or Ballot must be delivered to our Chief Financial Officer at Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel, or by email to amirh@shahal.co.il, and received no later than forty-eight (48) hours and four (4) hours, respectively, prior to the scheduled date and time of the Special General Meeting. The proxy or Ballot (as applicable), if executed and sent, should be in the name of a person who is attending the Special General Meeting. The shareholder must also enclose a written confirmation from Computershare Schweiz AG as to its ownership of the shares on the Record Date. Such confirmation can be obtained from Computershare by mail at Computershare Schweiz AG, P.O. Box, 4601 Olten, Switzerland; by email at share.register@computershare.ch; or by telephone at +41 62 205 77 00.
Pursuant to the Israel Companies Law and the applicable regulations promulgated thereunder, shareholders wishing to express their position on the sole agenda item for the Special General Meeting may do so by submitting a written statement (a "Shareholder Statement") to the Company's Chief Financial Officer at Ashdar Building - 2nd Floor, 90 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel, or by email to amirh@shahal.co.il, no later than ten (10) days prior to the Special General Meeting. If the Company chooses to issue a response to such Shareholder Statement, it will do so no later than five (5) days prior to the Special General Meeting. Any Shareholder Statement or Company response will be published in a press release or a report of foreign private issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC, and will be made available on our website at https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meetingand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Any Shareholder Statement must be written in a clear and simple language and include no more than 500 words per subject matter. It must set forth the identity of the shareholder submitting such statement, as well as such shareholder's percentage interest in the Company. A shareholder that is a corporate entity shall detail the identity of its controlling shareholder(s), as well as additional holdings (if any) of such controlling shareholder(s) in shares of the Company, to the best knowledge of the shareholder submitting the Shareholder Statement. A shareholder submitting the Shareholder Statement that acts in concert with others with respect to voting in shareholder meetings, whether in general or with respect to certain matter(s) on the agendas shall state that in the Shareholder Statement and describe such arrangements and the identity of the other applicable shareholders. Any shareholder (as well as any shareholder acting in concert with such shareholder) having a personal benefit or other interest in any matter on the agenda must describe the nature of such personal benefit or other interest.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Special General Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Special General Meeting. Accordingly, after reading the Notice and Proxy Statement, if you hold ADSs (whether registered in your name or in "street name"), you are urged to promptly complete, date and sign the voting instruction form you will receive from The Bank of New York Mellon or from your bank, broker or other nominee and return it in the manner specified on the voting instruction form at your earliest convenience so that it will be received no later than the date and time indicated thereon. If you hold ordinary shares, you are urged to promptly complete, date and sign a proxy or the Ballot and return it in the manner described above. Return of your voting instruction from, proxy or Ballot (as applicable) does not deprive you of your right to revoke such voting instruction form, proxy or the Ballot (as applicable) or, in the case of holders of our ordinary shares, to attend the Special General Meeting and vote your ordinary shares in person.