SHL Telemedicine German operation receives notice, following a tender process, regarding discontinuation of a large Chronic Disease Telehealth contract

Tel Aviv/Zurich, 12 January 2021 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that its German subsidiary was informed by one of its health insurance customers that following a tender process the customer decided to award the contract to a different provider, a global healthcare company.

Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL, commented: "The German telemedicine market is growing rapidly and becoming more competitive. In 2021, the discontinuation of this contract will result in revenue reduction of about USD 3.0 million. While we regret to have received this notice, we have a good pipeline and hence believe we will be able to offset for this reduction. We are confident in the success and continued growth of our German business by continuing to provide our service offerings and through the launch of new contracts, offerings and technologies."

For further information please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch