SHL Telemedicine : Half Year Report 2020

Dear Shareholders

The first half of 2020 was marked by the disruptive acceleration in the adaption of telemedicine, with the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic serving as a catalyst. Our Company, as a leading provider and developer with vast experience in the field of telemedicine, is well positioned to leverage its assets and knowhow and benefit from this change.

Although the pandemic, being a rolling event, impacts our financial results with decline in revenues and increased costs, the Company is building a valuable pipeline of customers and

2potential deals which is expected to materialize into significant business in the mid-term.

During the period, we experienced decreased operational efficiency and increased costs due to measures that were implemented to allow the Company to continue to operate safely and seamlessly and providing protected working environment to our employees.

Revenues during the period were USD 19.5 m compared to USD 19.9 m in constant currency1 in the first half of 2019. EBITDA for the period was USD 2 . 8 m, compared to an EBITDA of USD 6.0 m in constant currency in the first half of 2019 (which included a performance-basedincome of USD 2 . 0 m generated from cost savings delivered under a Chronic Disease Telehealth contract in Germany relating to the years 2015 and 2017). Net income for the period was USD 0.1 m compared to

1 Constant Currency - to enable meaningful comparison between 1HY2020 and 1HY2019 results, 1HY2019 results are also presented at 1HY2020 constant currency exchange rates. Management believes that this presentation enables a more meaningful comparison between the periods due to the significant fluctuations in NIS/USD/EUR exchange rates during the period.