SHL Telemedicine : announces Annual General Meeting Results

SHL announces Annual General Meeting Results

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 22 December 2022 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announces that at an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders which was held today in Tel-Aviv, Israel, approved the following resolutions:

The re-appointment of Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer (members of Ernst & Young Global) as the external auditors of the Company until the next AGM of the Company, and authorization to the Board to determine the terms and conditions of their engagement.

re-appointment of Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer (members of Ernst & Young Global) as the external auditors of the Company until the next AGM of the Company, and authorization to the Board to determine the terms and conditions of their engagement. The re-election of the following members of the board of directors of the Company (" Board ") until the next AGM: (1) Mr. Yariv Alroy, (2) Mr. Ehud Barak, (3) Mr. David Salton, (4) Prof. Amir Lerman, (5) Mr. Erez Nachtomy, and (6) Mr. Erez Alroy.

For further information, please contact:

Fabienne Farner, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 42, farner@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.