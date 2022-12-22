Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SHL Telemedicine Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHLTN   IL0010855885

SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.

(SHLTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-22 am EST
15.00 CHF   +5.63%
12:54pShl Telemedicine : announces Annual General Meeting Results
PU
11/17Shl Telemedicine : announces invitation to an Annual General Meeting
PU
11/16Shl Telemedicine : 2022 AGM Notice to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHL Telemedicine : announces Annual General Meeting Results

12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

SHL announces Annual General Meeting Results

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 22 December 2022 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announces that at an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders which was held today in Tel-Aviv, Israel, approved the following resolutions:

  • The re-appointment of Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer (members of Ernst & Young Global) as the external auditors of the Company until the next AGM of the Company, and authorization to the Board to determine the terms and conditions of their engagement.
  • The re-election of the following members of the board of directors of the Company ("Board") until the next AGM: (1) Mr. Yariv Alroy, (2) Mr. Ehud Barak, (3) Mr. David Salton, (4) Prof. Amir Lerman, (5) Mr. Erez Nachtomy, and (6) Mr. Erez Alroy.

For further information, please contact:

Fabienne Farner, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 42, farner@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

1

Disclaimer

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.
12:54pShl Telemedicine : announces Annual General Meeting Results
PU
11/17Shl Telemedicine : announces invitation to an Annual General Meeting
PU
11/16Shl Telemedicine : 2022 AGM Notice to Shareholders
PU
09/22Shl Telemedicine : Half Year Report 2022
PU
09/22SHL Telemedicine Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/20SHL Telemedicine signs partnership with White Rock Medical Center for use of SmartHeart..
PR
09/20SHL Telemedicine Ltd. Signs Partnership with White Rock Medical Center for Use of Smart..
CI
09/20Shl Telemedicine : signs partnership with White Rock Medical Center for use of SmartHeart®
PU
09/13Shl Telemedicine : German operation awarded a large contract for providing Telehealth Serv..
PU
09/08Shl Telemedicine : German operation awarded a large seven year Doctors‘ Virtual Visi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,44 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.
Duration : Period :
SHL Telemedicine Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Erez Nachtomy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amir Hai Chief Financial Officer
Yariv Alroy Chairman
Ehud Barak Co-Chairman
Yoni Dagan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.-25.65%224
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.91%123 671
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-5.46%68 672
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.55%29 255
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-27.83%20 549
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY41.39%19 897