SHL Telemedicine Ltd (SHL) is an Israel-based company engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Personal telemedicine is the transmission of medical data by an individual, from a remote location, to a medical call center through telecommunication networks. SHL's platform offers solutions to subscribing patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, physicians and other health care providers. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. Its consumers' solutions include Cardiac Monitoring Service.