Tel Aviv / Zurich, 25 September 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN)

('SHL'), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions,

announced today the results of the first half-year 2020.

For more information Click here

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer SHL Telemedicine Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:14:04 UTC