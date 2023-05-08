SHL Telemedicine : announces invitation to a Special General Meeting

Press release
SHL announces invitation to a Special General Meeting
Tel Aviv / Zurich, 8 May, 2023 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN;
NASDAQ: SHLT) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that a Special General Meeting ("SGM") of the Shareholders will be held on June 22, 2023 at 17:00 (Israel Time), at the Company's registered office, located at 90 Yigal Alon Street, Ashdar Building, Tel Aviv, Israel. The agenda
shall include the following matter:
-
To reelect Yehoshua (Shuky) Abramovich as an External Director of the Company, to serve for a term of three years commencing at the end of his current term or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated
Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law, 5759-1999.
The above is more fully set forth in the Notice and Proxy Statement for the SGM available on the Company's website.
The record date of the SGM is May 15, 2023.
One or more shareholders holding shares representing at least one percent (1%) of the voting rights at the SGM may request the Board, in writing, not later than seven (7) days from the date of the invitation to the SGM, to include an item on the agenda of the SGM to be held. Such item shall be included on the SGM's agenda, provided that the Board found it to be suitable for discussion at the SGM. Should there be any changes in the agenda of the SGM due to such shareholder's request, an amended Notice, Proxy Statement and form of Written Ballot shall be available on the Company's website at https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meeting/not later than fourteen (14) days from the date of the invitation to the SGM.
Each of the Notice and the Proxy Statement for the SGM shall not be published in newspapers, and can be downloaded on https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meeting/or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
For further information please contact:
Fabienne Farner, IRF, Phone : +41 43 244 81 42, farner@irf-reputation.ch
About SHL Telemedicine
SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200). For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.
Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
