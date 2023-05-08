SHL Telemedicine : announces invitation to a Special General Meeting

Press release

SHL announces invitation to a Special General Meeting

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 8 May, 2023 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN;

NASDAQ: SHLT) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that a Special General Meeting ("SGM") of the Shareholders will be held on June 22, 2023 at 17:00 (Israel Time), at the Company's registered office, located at 90 Yigal Alon Street, Ashdar Building, Tel Aviv, Israel. The agenda

shall include the following matter:

To reelect Yehoshua (Shuky) Abramovich as an External Director of the Company, to serve for a term of three years commencing at the end of his current term or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated

Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law, 5759-1999.

The above is more fully set forth in the Notice and Proxy Statement for the SGM available on the Company's website.

The record date of the SGM is May 15, 2023.

One or more shareholders holding shares representing at least one percent (1%) of the voting rights at the SGM may request the Board, in writing, not later than seven (7) days from the date of the invitation to the SGM, to include an item on the agenda of the SGM to be held. Such item shall be included on the SGM's agenda, provided that the Board found it to be suitable for discussion at the SGM. Should there be any changes in the agenda of the SGM due to such shareholder's request, an amended Notice, Proxy Statement and form of Written Ballot shall be available on the Company's website at https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meeting/not later than fourteen (14) days from the date of the invitation to the SGM.

Each of the Notice and the Proxy Statement for the SGM shall not be published in newspapers, and can be downloaded on https://www.shl-telemedicine.com/general-meeting/or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

For further information please contact:

Fabienne Farner, IRF, Phone : +41 43 244 81 42, farner@irf-reputation.ch

1/2