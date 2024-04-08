SHL’s SmartHeart portable 12-lead ECG technology successfully participated in the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence – Capstone 4 experiment (PC-C4), demonstrating exceptional reliability, user-friendliness, and effectiveness, even in extreme scenarios.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions is pleased to share that in a remarkable display of innovation and operational excellence, the Company’s SmartHeart®, portable 12-lead ECG technology showcased its unparalleled capabilities and successfully participated in Project Convergence – Capstone 4 (PC-C4), the largest, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment to date that includes enduring objectives and learning demands evolving from the Project Convergence campaign of persistent experimentation. One key event during the experiment was a comprehensive multi-day army medical experiment held at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center in the Mojave Desert amidst the challenging terrains of California’s Tiefort Mountains.

Designed to revolutionize urgent cardiovascular assessment in non-traditional settings, SmartHeart® provided critical support across different roles of care, during the experiments, ensuring swift and accurate heart condition evaluations in various levels of trauma care. The SmartHeart® technology was used by a varied group of healthcare clinicians including nurses, medics and physicians amidst the rugged desert conditions, where it demonstrated its reliability, ease of use and effectiveness in extreme conditions.

PC-C4, a joint, multinational experiment hosted by the U.S. Army across multiple locations in February and March allowed military medicine to explore and integrate the latest technological innovations in a field environment. SmartHeart’s inclusion in this prestigious experiment underscores the growing recognition of SHL’s portable ECG technology as a game-changer in the fast-paced and demanding field of military healthcare.

Jason Bottiglieri, General Manager at SHL Telemedicine USA, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating: “The army’s invitation for SHL to participate and the SmartHeart’s exemplary performance in PC-C4 solidifies our technology's critical role in rapid cardiac assessment. It addresses a crucial need in the continuum of military medical care from initial non-battle evaluation to trauma response, to advanced interventions for intensive and continual care. The SmartHeart’s robust performance in the challenging operational and environmental conditions of the experiment promises to transform how heart conditions are assessed and managed in field operations, ultimately leading to better outcomes for those serving on the front lines.”

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

