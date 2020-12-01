SHL Telemedicine to launch Doctors' Virtual Visits with health insurance company BARMER

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 1 December, 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that its German subsidiary entered into a contract with BARMER health insurance company, to provide Tele-treatment - doctors' Virtual Visits - services in Germany to BARMER.

BARMER is one of the top leading public health insurance companies in Germany covering about 9 million insured lives, and is a long term client of SHL Telemedicine German subsidiary for telehealth services.

