SHL Telemedicine to launch Doctors' Virtual Visits with health insurance company BARMER

12/01/2020 | 01:05am EST
Press release

SHL Telemedicine to launch Doctors' Virtual Visits with health insurance company BARMER

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 1 December, 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that its German subsidiary entered into a contract with BARMER health insurance company, to provide Tele-treatment - doctors' Virtual Visits - services in Germany to BARMER.

BARMER is one of the top leading public health insurance companies in Germany covering about 9 million insured lives, and is a long term client of SHL Telemedicine German subsidiary for telehealth services.

For further information please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




