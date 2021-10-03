SHO BOND : Corporate Governance Report

These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
This report explains the corporate governance of SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. ("SHO-BOND").
Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information
1. Basic Views
SHO-BOND positions corporate governance as one of the highest management priorities.
Our corporate philosophy is "With a sense of mission of 'inheriting and passing on social infrastructure to the next generation in good condition' we will contribute to the realization of a safe and affluent society by utilizing our advanced technological development capability as a leading company in the structure maintenance business." Based on this policy, we will fulfill our social responsibility through our social infrastructure maintenance business to increase our level of trust with our shareholders and all other stakeholders. In addition, we will aim for a highly sound and transparent management for sustainable growth and the medium to long-term growth of our corporate value.
[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
SHO-BOND has complied with all principles of the Corporate Governance Code.
[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
[Principle 1.4 Cross-shareholdings]
As a rule, SHO-BOND does not purchase or hold the stock of suppliers and other business partners with the exception of cases where purchasing and holding stock helps conduct business operations efficiently and maintain and strengthen business relationships, thereby contributing to the medium to long-term growth of its corporate value. Holdings of the stock of other companies are examined individually by taking into consideration of qualitative and quantitative benefits and risk factors, including holding purposes, the amount of transactions with these companies, their operating environment, results of operations and financial position, dividend yields as a return of investments and stock price fluctuation risks. Holdings are reduced when there is no longer any need to continue owning the stock. Voting decisions concerning the stock of other companies are based on the goals of increasing shareholder value for SHO-BOND shareholders and contributing to the medium to long-term growth of the corporate value of the other companies.
[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions]
Directors must not neglect the interests of shareholders by taking actions aimed at earning profits for themselves or third parties. Even when there is no intent to take such actions, the consent of the Board of Directors is required for transactions involving a conflict of interest or transactions involving competitive information. When determining whether or not to grant this consent, the highest priority is the interests of SHO-BOND and the common interest of shareholders. A decision is made only after a thorough discussion. SHO-BOND examines related party transactions involving directors once every year. The results of these transactions are disclosed in a timely and proper manner in accordance with associated laws and regulations.
[Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners]
SHO-BOND understands that the management of assets in the corporate pension fund is important for the consistent accumulation of wealth for employees and that the management of these assets also has an effect on SHO-BOND's financial condition. SHO-BOND is dedicated to managing these assets properly, such as by reexamining the weighting of pension fund assets using medium and long-term perspectives. The Asset Management Committee holds regular meetings for the purposes of examining the weighting of assets and of monitoring the performance (including stewardship activities) of the company(ies) that manage the pension fund assets. SHO-BOND assigns to the Asset Management Committee individuals who have expertise involving human resources, accounting, finance or other fields and has programs to give these people further training.
[Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure]
The Board of Directors properly discloses information in accordance with laws and regulations. In addition, the directors provide information about the corporate philosophy and other important policies. The purpose is to ensure the transparency and fairness of decisions made by the directors and maintain the effectiveness of corporate governance. Information is disclosed on the SHO-BOND website, in notices of general meeting of shareholders and in other ways.
Basic View and Basic Policy on Corporate Governance
The basic view is explained in "I. 1. Basic Views" of this report. The basic policy regarding items that are disclosed is as explained in this report.
(3) Policies and Procedures in Determining the Remuneration of the Senior Management and Directors by the Board of Directors
These policies and procedures are explained in "II. 1. Organizational Composition and Operation [Director Remuneration]" in this report.
Policies and Procedures in Appointing and Dismissing the Senior Management and Nominating Candidates for Directors by the Board of Directors
These policies and procedures are explained in "II. 2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System)" in this report.
Explanations of Individual Appointments and Dismissal and Nominations with Respect to Appointments and Dismissal of Senior Management and Nominations of Candidates for Directors by the Board of
[Supplementary Principle 4.1.1] Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors
The regulations of the Board of Directors, in compliance with laws and regulations, clearly define matters that must be approved by the directors. Also, the authority that is granted to Presidents, Regional Officers, General Managers and other managers of important subsidiaries is clearly defined by the SHO-BOND Group's
standards for delegating authority for making decisions. The goals of these measures are to ensure that decisions are made with no problems and that business operations are conducted efficiently.
[Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualifications for Independent Outside Directors]
These independence standards and qualifications are explained in "II. 1. Organizational Composition and Operation [Independent Directors]" in this report.
[Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Preconditions to Ensure the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors]
These preconditions are explained in "II. 2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System)" in this report.
[Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Preconditions to Ensure the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors] Directors must have sufficient time to prepare for Board of Directors meetings. As a result, SHO-BOND prefers individuals who are not concurrently a director, audit & supervisory committee member or executive officer of another listed company. The chairperson of the Board of Directors is notified promptly when a request is received. Information about significant concurrent positions of directors is provided in notices of general meeting of shareholders.
[Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Preconditions to Ensure the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors]
This section is a summary of the analysis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors that was conducted in June 2021.
(1) Method of evaluating effectiveness
To evaluate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, a third-party external adviser is used in order to ensure objectivity every other year. The evaluation is performed by asking all directors, including members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, to complete self-evaluation questionnaires. The Board of Directors reviews the one-year efforts to address the recognized issues, and conducts self-analysis and evaluation year after the evaluation by questionnaire.
(2) Summary of evaluation results
The evaluation based on the self-analysis confirmed the effectiveness of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year ended June 2021. We will continue to improve the effectiveness of the Board of Directors by further deepening discussions on group strategies and enhancing executive training.
[Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Training Policy for Directors including members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee]
When individuals first become a director and afterward, they receive opportunities for training and other forms of education that matches each person's knowledge, experience, capabilities and other characteristics.
[Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders]
The Corporate Planning Department and General Affairs Department are primarily responsible for dialogues with shareholders and other investors. As a rule, the director responsible for investor relations and the Corporate Planning Department handle dialogues with institutional investors. Directors and executives with knowledge about specific business activities also provide assistance as needed in order to ensure that investors receive adequate explanations. Dialogues are consistent with the spirit of fair disclosure and care is exercised to prevent the disclosure of insider information. SHO-BOND holds information meetings to announce results of operations to institutional investors, information meetings for individual shareholders and one-to-one meetings with institutional investors for quarterly results of operations and uses other activities in order to provide constant opportunities for a dialogue. The Executive Committee and Board of Directors receive
feedback periodically concerning the opinions and concerns of shareholders. This information helps management take actions aimed at achieving sustained growth.
2. Capital Structure
Foreign Shareholding Ratio
From 20% to less than 30%
[Major Shareholders]
Name / Company Name
Number of Shares Owned
Percentage (%)
General Incorporated Foundation Ueda Memorial
5,408,000
10.05
Foundation
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
4,959,700
9.21
SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT
4,313,963
8.01
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
4,041,500
7.51
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
2,658,800
4.94
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account 4)
2,616,700
4.86
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
2,420,000
4.49
NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE FIDELITY
2,072,800
3.85
FUNDS
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
1,584,200
2.94
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
661,200
1.22
Controlling Shareholder (except for Parent Company)
-
Parent Company
None
Supplementary Explanation
The above major shareholders are as of June 30, 2021.
The percentages in the table above are based on the total number of issued shares after deducting treasury stock.
3. Corporate Attributes
Listed Stock Market and Market Section
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Fiscal Year-End
June
Type of Business
Construction Business
Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the End of the
From 500 to less than 1000
Previous Fiscal Year
Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
From ¥10 billion to less than ¥100 billion
Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the End of the
From 10 to less than 50
Previous Fiscal Year
Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders regarding Transactions with a Controlling Shareholder
-
Other Special Circumstances which May Have Material Impact on Corporate Governance
-
Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regardingDecision-making,Execution of Business, and Oversight of Management
1. Organizational Composition and Operation
Organization Form
Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee
[Directors]
Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in
11
Articles of Incorporation
Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of
1 year
Incorporation
Chairperson of the Board
President
Number of Directors
8
Election of Outside Directors
Yes
Number of Outside Directors
3
Number of Independent Outside Directors
3
Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (1)
Name
Attribute
Relationship with the Company*
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
Satoru Miura
Certified Public
Accountant
Akira Hongo
Attorney
Reiko Kuwano
Academic
Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
"○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "△" when the director fell under the category in the past
"●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past
Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries
Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a director/Audit and Supervisory Committee member
Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
Executive of a client or supplier of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the director himself/herself only)
Executive of a company, between which and the Company Outside Directors/Audit & Supervisory Committee members are mutually appointed (the director himself/herself only)
Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the director himself/herself only)
Others
Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2)
SHO-BOND Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 02:02:59 UTC.