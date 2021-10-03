SHO BOND : Corporate Governance Report

These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Corporate Governance Report

SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd.

Last Update: September 29, 2021

Tatsuya Kishimoto, President and Representative Director Contact: Tel: +81-(0) 3- 6892-7101 Securities Code: 1414 https://www.sho-bondhd.jp/english/

This report explains the corporate governance of SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. ("SHO-BOND").

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

SHO-BOND positions corporate governance as one of the highest management priorities.

Our corporate philosophy is "With a sense of mission of 'inheriting and passing on social infrastructure to the next generation in good condition' we will contribute to the realization of a safe and affluent society by utilizing our advanced technological development capability as a leading company in the structure maintenance business." Based on this policy, we will fulfill our social responsibility through our social infrastructure maintenance business to increase our level of trust with our shareholders and all other stakeholders. In addition, we will aim for a highly sound and transparent management for sustainable growth and the medium to long-term growth of our corporate value.

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

SHO-BOND has complied with all principles of the Corporate Governance Code.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

[Principle 1.4 Cross-shareholdings]

As a rule, SHO-BOND does not purchase or hold the stock of suppliers and other business partners with the exception of cases where purchasing and holding stock helps conduct business operations efficiently and maintain and strengthen business relationships, thereby contributing to the medium to long-term growth of its corporate value. Holdings of the stock of other companies are examined individually by taking into consideration of qualitative and quantitative benefits and risk factors, including holding purposes, the amount of transactions with these companies, their operating environment, results of operations and financial position, dividend yields as a return of investments and stock price fluctuation risks. Holdings are reduced when there is no longer any need to continue owning the stock. Voting decisions concerning the stock of other companies are based on the goals of increasing shareholder value for SHO-BOND shareholders and contributing to the medium to long-term growth of the corporate value of the other companies.

[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions]

Directors must not neglect the interests of shareholders by taking actions aimed at earning profits for themselves or third parties. Even when there is no intent to take such actions, the consent of the Board of Directors is required for transactions involving a conflict of interest or transactions involving competitive information. When determining whether or not to grant this consent, the highest priority is the interests of SHO-BOND and the common interest of shareholders. A decision is made only after a thorough discussion. SHO-BOND examines related party transactions involving directors once every year. The results of these transactions are disclosed in a timely and proper manner in accordance with associated laws and regulations.