SHO BOND : Corporate Governance Report

These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Corporate Governance Report

SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd.

Last Update: December 17 2021

SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tatsuya Kishimoto, President and Representative Director Contact: Tel: +81-(0) 3- 6892-7101 Securities Code: 1414 https://www.sho-bondhd.jp/english/

This report explains the corporate governance of SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. ("SHO-BOND").

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

SHO-BOND positions corporate governance as one of the highest management priorities to realize our corporate philosophy "With a sense of mission of 'inheriting and passing on social infrastructure to the next generation in good condition' we will contribute to the realization of a safe and affluent society by utilizing our advanced technological development capability as a leading company in the structure maintenance business." By fulfilling our social responsibility as a company that specializes in the maintenance business, we will work together with our shareholders and all other stakeholders to achieve sustainable growth and enhance our corporate value over the medium to long-term. In addition, we will aim for a highly sound and transparent management by developing and promoting a corporate governance system that enables swift and decisive decision-making.

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

This Report is based on the code following the June 2021 revisions.

[Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Ensuring Diversity in the Promotion of Human Resources]

To maintain diversity in its workforce, SHO-BOND selects management personnel based solely on each individual's capabilities and performance. These selections are not affected by gender, nationality, whether individuals were hired as new graduates or after working at other organizations, or any other personal characteristics. In addition, we provide training programs structured for specific types of employees, such as training for new employees with previous work experience and engineering classes for women. All activities involving personnel have the goal of enabling people from a broad range of backgrounds to realize their full potential.

SHO-BOND will disclose its stance on maintaining the diversity of key personnel and others, targets set to be achieved for diversity, and information about progress toward achieving these targets. Human resource strategies play a vital role in measures for the medium to long-term growth of corporate value. SHO-BOND plans to announce policies concerning training programs that contribute to diversity and workplace environments conducive to diversity as well as other information about diversity initiatives.

[Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Full Disclosure]

SHO-BOND discloses our sustainability efforts on our website. SHO-BOND has designated four Materialities based on social demands and the expectations of stakeholders. We believe that all of these activities contribute to accomplishing the Sustainable Development Goals and achieving our corporate philosophy.

Furthermore, SHO-BOND has established a Sustainability Policy to provide a guideline for constant activities in accordance with materiality priorities, the medium- to long-term growth of corporate value and contributions to creating a sustainable society. We will set up action plans and KPIs (key performance

- 1 -