Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - The following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) (the "Issuer") held on December 19, 2023:

The report on the voting results is as follows:

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person (For: 10,991,193 Shares, Against: 22,060) the number of directors was set at four.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld Mark Jarvis 10,380,169 107,198 Eric Schneider 10,458,707 28,560 Brian Usher-Jones 10,458,767 28,500 Robert Millar 10,457,487 29,780

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

By vote of proxy (For: 10,997,253 Shares, Withheld: 16,000 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For 10,328,084 Shares, Against 159,183 Shares), the stock option plan of the Company was approved for the ensuing year.

For further information, contact Mark Jarvis at 416 637 2181, extension 310.

