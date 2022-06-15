Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Shoal Point Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHPNF   CA82489D2086

SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD.

(SHPNF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:02 2022-06-06 pm EDT
0.0410 USD   +2.76%
05:03pSHOAL POINT ENERGY : Production casing to be set in second Pratt County well
PU
06/02SHOAL POINT ENERGY : spuds second Pratt County well
PU
06/02Shoal Point Energy Ltd. Shoal Point Spuds Second Pratt County Well
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoal Point Energy : Production casing to be set in second Pratt County well

06/15/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
June 15, 2022

Vancouver BC - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE - SHP), announced today that operator Shelby Resources will install production casing on the joint venture's first well in the second Pratt County prospect, the Shriver Trust #1-32, and that an attempt will be made to complete the well as a commercial producer.

"Logs and drill stem tests are encouraging," said Mr. Jarvis. "Production casing will be set tomorrow. The completion program is being designed and we will move in to complete and equip the well after giving the cement 10 - 14 days to cure."

The drill rig is now moving to commence drilling a second location in the first Pratt County prospect.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is focused on oil and gas exploration in Kansas and retains its oil and gas interests in the Humber Arm Allochthon play in western Newfoundland. The company is also actively evaluating new opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Mark Jarvis
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-637-2181 extension 310

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Disclaimer

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 21:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
