Investors who purchased Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. ("Shoals" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHLS) common stock between May 17, 2022 and November 7, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On August 1, 2023, Shoals disclosed that it had recorded a warranty liability of $9.3 million related to an issue involving “a subset of wire harnesses used in [Shoals’ electrical balance of system (“EBOS”)] solutions presenting excessive pull back of wire insulation at connection points,” which Shoals dubbed “shrinkback.”

Then, on November 7, 2023, Shoals revealed that it had taken an additional $50.2 million charge for warranty expense as a result of the shrinkback issue. The Company further stated that it expected the shrinkback issue to cost between $59.7 million and $184.9 million to remedy.

On this news, Shoals’ stock price fell $3.28, or 20.2%, to close at $12.95 per share on November 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Shoals did not deliver EBOS products that met the highest levels of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had received reports of exposed copper conduit in EBOS wire harnesses in a large number of solar fields and was aware that a significant portion of its wire harnesses had defects; (3) Shoals would have to incur between $60 million to $185 million in costs to remediate the wire shrinkback issue; and (4) Shoals had understated its cost of revenue by millions of dollars; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Shoals common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 21, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

