Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHLS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2023, Shoals disclosed that it had recorded a warranty liability of $9.3 million related to an issue involving “a subset of wire harnesses used in [Shoals’ electrical balance of system (“EBOS”)] solutions presenting excessive pull back of wire insulation at connection points,” which Shoals dubbed “shrinkback.”

Then, on November 7, 2023, Shoals revealed that it had taken an additional $50.2 million charge for warranty expense as a result of the shrinkback issue. The Company further stated that it expected the shrinkback issue to cost between $59.7 million and $184.9 million to remedy.

On this news, Shoals’ stock price fell $3.28, or 20.2%, to close at $12.95 per share on November 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Shoals securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326409786/en/