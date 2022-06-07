Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHLS   US82489W1071

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(SHLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/07 04:00:01 pm EDT
19.08 USD   +2.25%
05:28pShoals Technologies Group Applauds President Biden's Executive Action to Spur U.S. Solar Manufacturing
GL
06/06US Stocks Close Higher on Monday Amid Boost From Solar Companies
MT
06/06US Stocks Close Higher on Monday Amid Boost From Solar Companies
MT
Summary 
Summary

Shoals Technologies Group Applauds President Biden's Executive Action to Spur U.S. Solar Manufacturing

06/07/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
PORTLAND, Tenn., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today issued the following statement from Jason Whitaker, President & Chief Executive Officer, applauding President Biden’s Executive Action to spur U.S. solar manufacturing and decision to declare a 24-month tariff exemption for imported solar panels.

“As the leading manufacturer of electrical balance of systems components (“EBOS”) in the United States for the solar industry, we applaud President Biden’s Executive Action invoking the Defense Production Act to spur domestic manufacturing, strengthen our power grids, and accelerate job creation while also granting a 24-month tariff exemption bridge.

Our partners rely upon the steady flow of solar panels and components to address the Administration’s climate change goals. This Executive Action provides near-term certainty for them to proceed forward, which will lead to tens of thousands of good-paying American jobs in construction and the US clean energy manufacturing field.

With over half of the solar projects in the United States utilizing our solutions, our clients depend upon Shoals to provide mission critical products that collect energy produced by solar panels in order to supply it to the electrical grid. While there is much left to do to boost the industry’s broader domestic manufacturing capabilities, yesterday’s decision will enable us to continue adding manufacturing jobs at our facilities in Tennessee, Alabama, and California to support the tremendous future of clean energy manufacturing in the United States.”

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Investors:
Email: investors@shoals.com
Phone: 615-323-9836

Media:
Email: media@shoals.com


Analyst Recommendations on SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 311 M - -
Net income 2022 28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 100x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 097 M 2 097 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,66 $
Average target price 21,82 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Whitaker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Hubbard Chief Financial Officer
J. Bradford Forth Chairman
Alan Neal Chief Technology Officer
John White Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-23.21%2 097
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-34.78%20 558
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-17.12%14 246
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED1.26%8 389
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-33.74%3 927
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.51%2 038