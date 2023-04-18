Advanced search
    SHLS   US82489W1071

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(SHLS)
04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
23.29 USD   +1.44%
Shoals Technologies Group To Supply BLA+ for 120 MW Solar Project in Western Australia

04/18/2023 | 08:03am EDT
PORTLAND, Tenn., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a 120 MW contract to supply its BLA+ solution to a utility-scale solar project in Western Australia.

The BLA+ solution, formerly known as BLA 2.0, is a bundled offering that combines the BLA system with all the components required to attach the BLA to the racking system, including wire management, support wire and tensioning systems to create a single integrated offering.

“Shoals is proud to provide our best-in-class BLA+ system solution for this solar project in a remote region of Western Australia,” said Ben Macias, Chief Revenue Officer at Shoals. “Our BLA+ system is installed entirely above ground, allowing our client to bypass the difficult and often costly process of trench digging in Western Australia. In addition, our BLA+ system requires less material than other solutions, which minimizes the equipment needed to be delivered to this remote site to build the solar system. Our ability to deploy BLA+ above ground and with fewer materials simplifies the construction process and significantly reduces time and cost, making this utility-scale project even more economical for our client.”

 Deliveries for the project are expected to be completed by Q4 2023.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Investors:
Email: investors@shoals.com
Phone: 615-323-9836

Media:
Email: media@shoals.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 495 M - -
Net income 2023 71,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 53,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 952 M 3 952 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,30x
EV / Sales 2024 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 835
Free-Float 66,1%
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Tolnar President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic Bardos Chief Financial Officer
J. Bradford Forth Chairman
Alan Neal Chief Technology Officer
John White Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-5.59%3 952
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.89%112 116
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.80%92 421
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.10%64 981
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.87%49 472
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)16.14%34 865
