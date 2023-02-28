Shoals Technologies : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology developments, financing and investment plans, dividend policy, competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this report. You should read this report with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materiality from of expectations are included in Item 1A "Risk Factors".

The following is a summary of some of the material risks and uncertainties that could materially adversely affect Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.'s (the "Company's") business, financial condition and results of operations. You should read this summary together with the more detailed description of each risk factor contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and, if applicable, any in the latest Form 10-Q: (i) if demand for solar energy projects does not continue to grow or grows at a slower rate than we anticipate, we may not be able to achieve our anticipated level of growth and our business will suffer; (ii) our industry has historically been cyclical and experienced periodic downturns; (iii) current macroeconomic events, including heightened inflation, rise in interest rates and potential recession could impact our business and financial results; (iv) the interruption of the flow of components and materials from international vendors has disrupted our supply chain, including as a result of the imposition of additional duties, tariffs and other charges on imports and exports; (v) if we fail to retain our key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel or we or our suppliers face disputes with labor unions, we may not be able to achieve our anticipated level of growth and our business could suffer; (vi) our products are primarily manufactured and shipped from our production facilities in Tennessee, and any damage or disruption at these facilities may harm our business; (vii) if we fail to, or incur significant costs in order to, obtain, maintain, protect, defend or enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary rights, our business and results of operations could be materially harmed; (viii) acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments and the failure to integrate acquired businesses, could disrupt our business and/or dilute or adversely affect the price of our common stock; (ix) we may experience delays, disruptions or quality control problems in our manufacturing operations in part due to vendor concentration; (x) our future growth in the EV charging market is highly dependent on the demand for, and consumers' willingness to adopt, EVs; (xi) a significant drop in the price of electricity sold may harm our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects; (xii) a further increase in interest rates, or a reduction in the availability of tax incentives or project debt capital in the global financial markets could make it difficult for end customers to finance the cost of a solar energy system and could reduce the demand for our products; (xiii) defects or performance problems in our products could result in loss of customers, reputational damage and decreased revenue, and we may face warranty, indemnity and product liability claims arising from defective products; (xiv) our results of operations may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, which could make our future performance difficult to predict and could cause our results of operations for a particular period to fall below expectations, resulting in a decline in the price of our Class A common stock; (xv) compromises, interruptions or shutdowns of our information technology systems, including those managed by third parties, whether intentional or inadvertent, could lead to delays in our business operations and, if significant or extreme, affect our results of operations; (xvi) our indebtedness could adversely affect our financial flexibility and our competitive position; (xvii) our indebtedness may restrict our current and future operations, which could adversely affect our ability to respond to changes in our business and to manage our operations; (xviii) developments in alternative technologies may have a material adverse effect on demand for our offerings; (xix) existing electric utility industry, renewable energy and solar energy policies and regulations, and any subsequent changes, may present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to the purchase and use of solar energy systems that may significantly reduce demand for our products or harm our ability to compete; (xx) changes in the U.S. trade environment, including the imposition of import tariffs and antidumping and

countervailing duties, could adversely affect the amount or timing of our revenue, results of operations or cash flows; (xxi) we are a holding company and our principal asset is our interest in Shoals Parent and, accordingly, we are dependent upon Shoals Parent and its consolidated subsidiaries for our results of operations, cash flows and distributions; (xxii) future sales of our Class A common stock, or the perception that such sales may occur, could depress our Class A common stock price; (xxiii) provisions in our certificate of incorporation and our bylaws may have the effect of delaying or preventing a change of control or changes in our management; (xxiv) our certificate of incorporation also provides that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for substantially all disputes between us and our stockholders, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or employees; and (xxv) if we fail to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, we may be unable to accurately or timely report our financial condition or results of operations, which may adversely affect our business.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.