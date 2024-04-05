By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson has struck a $13.1 billion deal to buy Shockwave Medical, extending the healthcare giant's position in cardiovascular intervention.

J&J on Friday said it will pay $335 a share in cash for Shockwave, a 4.7% premium to Thursday's closing price of $319.99 for the Santa Clara, Calif., medical-device company.

J&J, based in New Brunswick, N.J., said it expects to fund the deal with cash on hand and debt, adding that the $13.1 billion enterprise value includes cash acquired.

J&J said the addition of Shockwave will expand its MedTech cardiovascular portfolio into two high-growth segments of cardiovascular intervention, coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

The company has been bulking up the MedTech segment with the $16.6 billion acquisition of Abiomed in late 2022 and the purchase of Laminar late last year for an initial $400 million.

J&J said it expects to maintain a strong balance sheet upon completion of the deal, slated to occur by mid-year, and that it will continue to support its capital-allocation priorities of research-and-development investment, competitive dividends, acquisitions and strategic share repurchases.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects financing costs related to the Shockwave deal to reduce adjusted per-share earnings by 10 cents this year and 17 cents in 2025.

