SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today the appointment of Renee Gaeta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 5, 2024. Renee succeeds Dan Puckett, CFO at Shockwave since 2016, who previously announced his decision to retire.



“Renee is a highly skilled and accomplished executive with a proven track record in the medical device and healthcare industries,” said Doug Godshall, Chief Executive Officer at Shockwave. “I am thrilled to welcome Renee to Shockwave and look forward to partnering with her through our next phase of growth and profitability. I would also like to thank Dan Puckett for his exemplary leadership and outsized contribution to the success of Shockwave. Though Dan will be missed, fortunately he will continue to work with us in a consulting capacity.”

Renee most recently served as CFO at Eko Health where she led both the finance and human resources teams as the organization grew its digital cardiopulmonary care platform. She has also served as a member of the board of directors and the audit committee of Candel Therapeutics since August 2022. Prior to Eko Health, Renee was CFO and a member of the executive team at Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. where she played a key role in the company’s successful initial public offering and the growth of the global business. Renee received her Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in accounting from Loyola Marymount University and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California.

“Shockwave is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the medical technology industry and it is an honor to be joining the company at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Renee. “The progress Shockwave has made in establishing IVL as a standard of care while also strategically expanding the business to help patients is inspiring. I am thrilled to be part of the team and the mission to transform treatment paradigms for poorly served patient populations with breakthrough technologies.”

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative products that are transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its first-of-its-kind Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology has transformed the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by safely using sonic pressure waves to disrupt challenging calcified plaque, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Shockwave has also recently acquired the Reducer, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and is CE Marked in Europe. By redistributing blood flow within the heart, the Reducer is designed to provide relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from refractory angina. Learn more at www.shockwavemedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expectations, projections, beliefs, and prospects, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected growth and profitability; our business strategy and plans; our objectives for future operations and financial performance; and other matters. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster

dkaster@shockwavemedical.com