    SWAV   US82489T1043

SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.

(SWAV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
310.53 USD   +2.90%
08:31aShockwave Medical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
08:30aShockwave Medical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
08/17INSIDER SELL : Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the events on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Shadiow
+1.317.432.9210
sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:
Debbie Kaster
dkaster@shockwavemedical.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 479 M - -
Net income 2022 98,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 120x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 156 M 11 156 M -
EV / Sales 2022 22,8x
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 657
Free-Float 98,8%
Douglas Evan Godshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Puckett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
C. Raymond Larkin Chairman
Beaux Alexander Vice President-Clinical Affairs
W. Patrick Stephens Vice President-Research & Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.74.13%11 156
NOVOCURE LIMITED13.43%8 920
MASIMO CORPORATION-46.26%8 266
PENUMBRA, INC.-41.15%6 406
GETINGE AB-46.60%5 430
IRAY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.88%5 217