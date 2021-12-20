Log in
    SCVL   US8248891090

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

(SCVL)
SHOE CARNIVAL : ANNOUNCES NEW $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

12/20/2021 | 08:50am EST
SHOE CARNIVAL ANNOUNCES NEW $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Evansville, Indiana, December 20, 2021 - Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2022. In addition, its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on January 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2022.

The new share repurchase program will replace an existing $50 million share repurchase program that was authorized on December 15, 2020, and will expire in accordance with its terms on December 31, 2021. Additional purchases may be made under the existing share repurchase program prior to its expiration.

"We are very proud of our history of providing shareholder return through dividends and share repurchases. With this final dividend for our fiscal year 2021, we will have returned over $230 million to shareholders during the last eight years." said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look forward into the new year, we are steadfastly committed to increasing shareholder value as part of our journey toward becoming a multi-billion dollar retailer."

The purchases under the new share repurchase program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions from time-to-time through December 31, 2022, and in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which, if adopted by the Company, would permit shares to be repurchased in accordance with pre-determined criteria when the Company might otherwise be prohibited from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods. The share repurchase program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock. The Company intends to fund the share repurchase program from cash on hand and any shares acquired will be available for stock-based compensation awards and other corporate purposes.

The actual number and value of the shares to be purchased will depend on the performance of the Company's stock price and other market and economic factors, including impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 20, 2021, the Company operates 398 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

Contact Information

W. Kerry Jackson

Shoe Carnival Investor Relations

(812) 867-4034

Disclaimer

Shoe Carnival Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Mark Jonathan Worden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Kerry Jackson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kent A. Kleeberger Lead Independent Director
