  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Shoe Carnival, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCVL   US8248891090

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

(SCVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shoe Carnival : Best Hiking Boots

03/16/2022 | 01:18am EDT
Take a hike! No, really! Spring is here and mother nature is calling your name - what better way to get out there and explore the great outdoors than with a fresh pair of the best hiking boots from Shoe Carnival!

From rough terrain and mountain peaks to streams and river banks, we have the perfect fit for adventure. Here are our picks for the best boots for hiking.

Best Boots for Backpacking

Do you like to backpack? Well, we have the perfect fit for you! Introducing the Merrell Crosslander 2 Hiking Shoes. These hikers have everything you need to achieve the ultimate hiking experience with a durable upper, a supportive Air Cushioned midsole, and a rugged traction outsole that will allow you to have confidence with every step.

Best Waterproof Boots

Looking for a hiker that will keep your feet nice and dry? You're in luck because we have the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots ready for you to unbox! Crafted from durable, waterproof leather and featuring a gusseted stay-put tongue that keeps out debris as well as a non-marking Omni-Grip™ rubber outsole that offers premium traction and stability, these will be the only boots you'll need.

Best Boots for Comfort

Rugged durability only goes so far; the boots need to be comfortable and easy to wear too. If you're looking for comfort, you need to get into a pair of the most comfortable boots around, the Skechers Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boots! What makes these boots so comfy? Well, the Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boots features a padded collar and tongue that provides comfort and support as well as Skechers' Air-Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned insole and their Relaxed Fit® design in the toe box that ensures comfort with every step. And as if you needed another reason to love these boots, they're waterproof too!

Best Boots for Rough Terrain

Take every step in total assurance with the Merrell Wildwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots! These durable boots feature a secure lace-up closure as well as padding in the collar and tongue for added comfort. The Wildwood's outsole features Merrell's M Select ™ GRIP technology that delivers maximum stability with every step as well as a self-cleaning outsole that provides confidence no matter where you put your feet. As a bonus: they're waterproofed to ensure you stay dry no matter where your adventure takes you.

Best Boots on a Budget

You don't have to break the bank to enjoy a hike, especially not in a pair of Bearpaw's Zephyr Hiking Boots! These decently cheap boots are easy on the wallet but don't slack on comfort, style, or performance. The Zephyr features a combination upper made of cow suede, fabric, and synthetic material that is both durable and lightweight, as well as a rugged rubber midsole and outsole that provides support and comfort while keeping every step stable.

Best Overall Boots

Last, but far from least - the ultimate in hiking boots: Timberland White Ledge Waterproof Hiking Boots, available in men's and women's. The Timberland White Ledge hiker is built to deliver superior protection and comfort with every step. Crafted with premium, full-grain leather uppers with seam-sealed waterproof technology and a durable rubber traction outsole, these boots keep your feet dry all day while ensuring you keep your footing even on the most rugged trails! Also featuring an external heel covering that provides rear foot protection, these boots truly are the GOAT.

Over the river and through the woods - no matter where the path takes you - the best styles of hiking boots to fit your adventure this year are just a click away from Shoe Carnival! Discover even more great hiking styles online or at a store near you!

Shoe Carnival Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 310 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 885 M 885 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shoe Carnival, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,43 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jonathan Worden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Kerry Jackson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kent A. Kleeberger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-19.58%851
ABC-MART,INC.-4.77%3 284
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-27.46%2 563
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-11.96%904
CALERES, INC.-13.01%740
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-33.88%635