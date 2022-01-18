Shoe Carnival : Best Toddler Shoes

Toddlers are a wild ride from start to finish, sunup to sundown - they're always up to something and they're hard to keep up with! If they aren't constantly on the move, they're constantly growing and that means they grow out of their shoes every time you turn around. We're here to help you find the best toddler shoes for your little one!

Parent to Parent, we know that one of the best parts of being a parent is watching your little one grow! But at the same time one of the hardest parts of being a parent, both emotionally and sometimes financially, is watching also them grow! That's why at Shoe Carnival we strive to provide the most durable, affordable, and overall best shoes for your growing tot!

1. Adidas Toddler Racer TR 2.0 Running Shoes

Your little dude is on the run and he needs shoes that can keep up with him! The adidas Toddler Racer TR 2.0 Running Shoes are the perfect fit to keep up with all his energy and spunk with their lightweight and breathable design. These little runners also feature an easy slip-on design with bungee laces so he can have a secure, but hassle-free fit!

2. Puma Infant & Toddler SR Rift Slip-On Running Shoes

She might be little, but she knows what she wants, and what she wants is a sneaker that is light, comfortable, stylish, and can handle anything she throws at them - enter Puma's Infant & Toddler SR Rift Slip-On Running Shoes. These are both breathable and easy to slip on, complete with pull loops at the tongue and heel that make getting ready simple and easy!

1. Stone Canyon Toddler Parker Hiking Boots

He loves to explore, so why not let him explore in comfort and confidence with Stone Canyon's Parker Hiking Boots! These little hikers feature an easy-to-wear design with bungee laces and an adjustable hook-and-loop strap that allow for an easy-on-easy-off fit, a padded insole that ensures comfort with every step, and a durable traction outsole that allows him to blaze his own trails with confidence and ease.

2. Makalu Toddler Wonder Land Winter Booties

Your little fashionista is ready to make a statement and the best boot to stand up to the challenge is non-other than Makalu's Toddler Wonder Land Winter Boots! Both furry and functionally fashionable, the Wonder Land is the perfect addition to her wardrobe. These trendy little boots have an easy-to-wear and parent-approved design thanks to the zip-up closure and the whole look is finished off with a decorative lace-up front and fun poms to set her apart from the rest of the pre-k class!

1. Birkenstock Toddler & Little Kid Arizona Essentials Footbed Sandals

Everyone loves Birkenstock, so naturally, your little one is going to love these too! The Birkenstock Toddler and Little Kid Arizona Essentials Footbed Sandals are the perfect fit for any little foot. Crafted with an easy slip-on design and made from a lightweight and flexible EVA construction, these fun and colorful sandals will be an easy choice when the weather is warm!

2. Nike Infant & Toddler Kawa Bugs Print Sandals

Get her ready for some fun in the sun with Nike's Infant and Toddler Kawa Sandals! These sweet little slide-inspired sandals have everything she needs to enjoy the warmer weather like a stylish and silhouette plus an elastic heel strap that provides both an easy entry and a secure fit.

1. Crocs Infant & Toddler Classic Clogs

It's never too early to rock the Crocs so give those little toes a pair of Crocs Infant and Toddler Classic Clogs! These have everything you know and love about Crocs classic style, just in a mini version!

2. Self Esteem Toddler Jazzy Sneaker Boots

She may be small, but she has a mighty fashion sense and with the Self Esteem Toddler Jazzy Sneaker Boots she can make that fact be known! These little sneaker boots feature a classic silhouette that will easily pair with anything in her wardrobe and is just as easy to put on with a zip-up closure so she can build her confidence by putting on her own shoes.

1. Josmo Infant & Toddler Logan Boots

Do you have a special occasion coming up? Outfit your dapper little man with a pair of boots that will add the perfect amount of class to his look with the Josmo's Infant and Toddler Logan Boots! Crafted from a durable leather upper and a classic silhouette, these little boots will go effortlessly with any outfit he's in.

2. Rachel Shoes Toddler Lil Ann Mary Jane Dress Shoes

She's got the dress, she's got the hair and accessories, now she just needs shoes! Rachel Shoes' Toddler Lil Ann Mary Jane Dress Shoes will make the perfect match for any special occasion. These sweet little Mary Janes feature an easy-to-wear design with a hook-and-loop strap adorned with cute flowers and sparkling rhinestone details so getting her ready will be easy as cake and she'll make a big statement even with the smallest step!

1. New Balance Infant & Toddler Roav IDROVCL1 Wide Running Shoes

If your little one has wide feet, finding comfortable shoes can be a challenge, but with New Balance's Infant and Toddler Roav IDROVCL1 Wide Running Shoes the search is over! Lightweight, breathable, and designed with an easy slip-on entry, these little sneaks are the perfect fit for your active little one.

2. Keds Infant & Toddler & Little Kid Daphne T-Strap Sneakers

Perfect for the little one on the go, Keds' Infant, Toddler, and Little Kid Daphne T-Strap Sneakers are the perfect fit! Designed with an easily adjustable hook-and-loop strap, this little shoe features effortless style, while the leather upper promises to go with anything from dresses to pants, and is especially fun with colorful socks!

With some help from Shoe Carnival, shopping for your little one is easier than ever before! Visit a store or check out our website for more great toddler shoes!