Shoe Carnival Customers Round-Up at the Register to Support St. Jude

Shoe Carnival recently sat down with Evelyn Homs Medero, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships for ALSAC - the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude - to talk about our recent round-up initiative.

From September 1st to October 31st, Shoe Carnival proudly partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in a round-up at the register campaign. Shoe Carnival customers donated up to the next dollar amount of their purchase total at the register. In the end, customers like you have helped us collect $318,340.94 for this impactful organization.

Who is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital?

"Nearly 60 years after it opened, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® has become a beacon of hope for children and families everywhere. With expert doctors, researchers and care staff collectively focused on saving children, St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Unlike other hospitals, the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from donors like you. Because of your generosity, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food-because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"The miracle of St. Jude extends beyond our campus, saving children down the street and across the globe. St. Jude also freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, meaning every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. And finally, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when we first opened to 80 more than percent today. We won't stop until no child dies from cancer. With the support of our loyal donors, St. Jude has one clear, lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®"

Why Did Shoe Carnival and St. Jude partner on this campaign?

"In a time where we feel a little divided, St. Jude is a purpose that unites us. It brings us together. No matter who you are or where you come from, the injustice of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases cannot be ignored. At. St. Jude, we have the best and brightest-from all over the world-working together day and night to help save these children. And their work is made possible by the most generous souls on the planet, those who give so that others can experience life. It is a beautiful mission with an incredible legacy. We are grateful and proud of our association with Shoe Carnival-together, we won't stop until no child dies of cancer!"

What Was the Impact for St. Jude from this campaign?

"From funding innovative research that leads to more cures and lives saved to providing the comforts of home and world-class care, Shoe Carnival has made a tremendous impact on the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. Because of your partnership and the support of your loyal customers, St. Jude doctors and researchers can focus on what matters most-saving kids regardless of the financial situation. With the continued support of exciting campaigns like "Round-Up at the Register," St. Jude can work toward our goal of helping every child with cancer everywhere."

For our customers who didn't get to take part in the Round-Up or would like to do more, how can they help now?

"Great question! We know that giving can look different for everyone; that is why St. Jude offers a variety of options to support our mission. Whether you choose regular monthly giving as a St. Jude Partner in Hope or prefer a one-time donation -every dollar makes a difference. I would invite your customers to visit StJude.org, where they can learn more about how St. Jude is saving kids everywhere from cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Thanks to the support of Shoe Carnival customers, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.