Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend.

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on July 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2022.

“With our continued strong cash generation, unleveraged balance sheet and double-digit operating income margin, our Board approved our 41st consecutive quarterly dividend,” commented Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of June 24, 2022, the Company operates 395 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

