  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Shoe Carnival, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCVL   US8248891090

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

(SCVL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-06-24 am EDT
25.07 USD   +3.94%
11:14aShoe Carnival Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.09/Share, Payable July 25 to Holders of Record on July 11
MT
11:01aShoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/03SHOE CARNIVAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend.

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on July 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2022.

“With our continued strong cash generation, unleveraged balance sheet and double-digit operating income margin, our Board approved our 41st consecutive quarterly dividend,” commented Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of June 24, 2022, the Company operates 395 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 384 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 665 M 665 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 41,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,12 $
Average target price 47,50 $
Spread / Average Target 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark Jonathan Worden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Kerry Jackson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kent A. Zimmerman VP-Consumer Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-38.28%663
ABC-MART,INC.17.04%3 538
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-40.79%2 189
CALERES, INC.17.59%986
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-4.79%971
CCC S.A.-59.91%533