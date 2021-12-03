Log in
    SCVL   US8248891090

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

(SCVL)
Shoe Carnival : Great Last Minute Gifts Under $30

12/03/2021 | 10:52am EST
Wonderfully affordable gift ideas for all

It's that time of year again and the days are practically flying by! The holidays are right around the corner and there's still so many people to buy for and stockings that need stuffing - it can be an overwhelming task, especially if your days are already jam-packed full or you're on a budget, but you can rest assured that Shoe Carnival has you covered! We have tons of great gift ideas for everyone on your list, even the ones who are hard to shop for. From your Secret Santa at work, the dad who seemingly has everything, to the nieces and nephews you'll be seeing at the family gathering, we have just the thing that will take you from "oh no, no, no" to walking blissfully through a winter wonderland in no time!

1. COZY SLIPPERS FOR ALL

There's nothing better than slipping your feet into some plush, lined slippers after a long day, so why not give the gift that keeps on giving with the Jessica Simpson Micro Mocc Slippers? We love the look of these cozy slippers without the price tag that similar styles have, so these are bound to be the perfect last-minute gift for her!

Add some magic to your favorite little one's holiday with Capelli New York's Unicorn Slippers! These adorable little slippers will keep those little toes toasty and a smile on their face without a doubt. Featuring a lightly treaded outsole to keep her from slipping and sliding and complete with a fun unicorn horn, main, and tail these slippers are a shoo-in for the best gift this holiday!

Cute, comfortable, and oh-so-cozy! With the Cami Slippers by Makalu, you really can have it all. These snug slippers have a super on-trend and easy on the eyes silhouette with a price tag that's also easy on the wallet!

2. WINTER ESSENTIALS: GLOVES, HATS, AND SCARVES

Wrap up the perfect holiday look with a cozy and stylish scarf, like the NYC Underground Blanket Wrap! Scarves may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but they are a cold-weather fashion must-have! This trendy blanket wrap can be worn multiple ways ensuring versatility with every look and is soft and thick enough to keep the cold winter air at bay.

Looking for something thoughtful, yet easy to gift? Well, a cozy cable knit pom hat is always a stellar choice! David and Young's Knit Hat with Pom has that classic winter vibe that she's sure to love with a look that she'll always be able to easily style.

There's always that one person who is hard to shop for. They either seem to have everything, or you just can't seem to find the right thing to get them! Well, you can't go wrong with coordinated ear muffs and gloves! The NYC Underground Faux Fur Ear Muff Set comes in four different colors - black, frost grey, pink, and blue; this cozy-chic set is sure to be the perfect fit!

3. FUZZY SOCKS FOR EVERYONE

The iconic holiday gift - socks! Super soft and ready to take on the cold days ahead, these fuzzy socks from Fireside and Muk Luks paired with some homemade treats and you'll certainly hit all the right notes in this holiday carol. What's more, is that at buy one get one free you can get yourself a pair too!

4. BAGS SHE'LL ADORE

You're in the homestretch when - gasp - you realize that you've forgotten someone special on your holiday gift list! And a gift card just won't do, you need a real present. Coming in clutch at the end of your holiday shopping spree, this billfold is cute, compact, and is a total upgrade from their old wallet. You'll feel like the holiday hero when this last minute shopping is done!

When a gift card just won't do and you need a real present, look no further than the Nine West Sure Spring Crossbody Bag or the Mundi Amazing All in One Frenchie Wristlet! Either of these bags will be the perfect touch of refresh she needs in her bag collection and you'll feel like a holiday hero.

5. ESSENTIALS THEY DIDN'T KNOW THEY NEEDED

Give the gift of hydration this season with the Adidas Steel Metal Twist Water Bottle. We all know someone who loves to run or to hit the gym, so what better gift than an easy-to-use, on-the-go water bottle?

Now that everyone else on your list has been taken care of, we can't forget the newest name on the list! Outfit the littlest member of the family in the super stylish Futura 3 Piece Set from Nike complete with an infant cap, sweet little booties, and a soft bodysuit that both mom and dad will love.

Shoe Carnival has you covered with awesome gifts for everyone on your list that won't break the bank! So, break out your favorite festive ugly sweater and the eggnog - you did it!

All items in stock and all prices accurate as of time of publication. Originally published on Dec. 2, 2020.

Disclaimer

Shoe Carnival Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 093 M 1 093 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shoe Carnival, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,81 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jonathan Worden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Kerry Jackson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kent A. Kleeberger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.96.43%1 093
INDITEX9.06%100 038
KERING16.67%97 299
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-27.39%60 666
ROSS STORES, INC.-9.97%39 289
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.03%30 206