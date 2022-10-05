Shoe Carnival Pledges $100,000 to Support the American Red Cross Hurricane Ian Relief Fund

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today a pledge of $100,000 in support of the American Red Cross hurricane relief effort. Through a combination of customer donations and corporate giving, the support will directly benefit the work the American Red Cross is doing to help those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

“The destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian is heartbreaking,” said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thankful that our team members are safe, and we stand in support of our Florida communities as we aid the Red Cross to help families in need.”

“In the face of disasters, it’s the generosity of partners like Shoe Carnival that ensures the Red Cross can mobilize comfort and care to people in their darkest hour,” said Josett Valdez, CEO, American Red Cross South Florida Region. “Thank you to Shoe Carnival for providing support to our communities devastated by Hurricane Ian. It will allow our critical services to help alleviate human suffering following this historic disaster.”

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of October 4, 2022, the Company operates 395 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005496/en/