Shoe Carnival : The Best Work Boots & Shoes

You work hard and deserve the best shoes for your feet to support you during your long shifts. Shoe Carnival has workwear shoes designed to meet your needs, no matter what the task may be. Whether your job requires slip resistance, a steel toe, or other safety technology, we have a pair for you that's perfect for you. Here are our top picks for the best work shoes and work boots for fall 2021 that will allow you to stay safe on the job without cutting corners.

Best Slip-Resistant Sneakers for Women: Skechers Work Bronaugh 77210

No matter if you work in the front or the back of the house, you're on the move from the moment you clock in until the time you clock out. Unfortunately, a spill on the floor can slow you down! The Sketchers Work Bronaugh sneakers are durable, slip-resistant, and even have an EH (Electrical Hazard) Safe design. Plus, with an Air Cooled Memory Foam™ cushioned insole and lightweight shock absorbing midsole, they're super comfortable. Other non-slip shoes might substitute style for safety, but these casual kicks are cool, comfortable, and most importantly will keep you out of harm's way.

Best Slip-Resistant Shoes for Men: Skechers Work Cessnock 77188

With a Memory Foam™ and roomy Relaxed Fit® design, you'll breeze right through the day with the Cessnock 77188 slip-resistant sneakers. You can count on its stain-resistant construction, slip-resistant traction outsole, and water-resistant features to keep you on the move.

Best Nursing Clogs: Crocs Work Neria Pro II

You rely on quality clogs and non-slip footwear to get your feet through the day. This updated version, the Crocs Work Neria Pro II, includes a removable and washable Triple Crocs Comfort™ contoured molded footbed with a moisture-wicking liner to help extend the life of your clogs. These non-slip clogs are designed for a relaxed fit and are perfect for workers in healthcare, food service, janitorial services, and any other demanding 'on your feet' industry.

Best Safety Toe Shoes for Men: Timberland Pro Powertrain Sport A1GT9

No matter how tough the job is, you'll be ready in the Timberland PRO Powertrain Sport! The outsole has built-in anti-fatigue technology and is slip- and abrasion-resistant, giving you ultimate worksite protection with athletic styling. Its mesh lining with antimicrobial treatment helps with odor control and a padded tongue and collar provide added comfort.

Best Safety Toe Shoes for Women: REEBOK WORK Sublite Cushion

Comfort? Yes. Style? Check. Safety? Absolutely!With electrical Hazard protection (EH) and water-resistant features, the REEBOK WORK Sublite Cushion will have you ready for any beast of a project you tackle. Not only are your feet protected, with added support, surprising flexibility, and built-in stability, these work shoes give you all-day comfort.

Best Steel Toe Boots for Men: Wolverine Bulldozer 2.0

Whether you're working through the mud from last night's rain or tooling parts on the shop floor, your boots have to keep up with you. Say goodbye to the seemingly impossible task of finding quality steel toes at an affordable price. With the Wolverine Bulldozer 2.0, you can have it all! These durable work boots have a leather upper with a breathable boot lining to help keep your feet dry. The removable cushioned insole allows you to customize your comfort by inserting your own insoles if needed.

Best Steel Toe Boots for Women: Skechers Work 76601 Biscoe

Depending on your profession, you may not need heavy-duty work boots, but you still need to protect your feet with a durable steel toe that gets the job done. Long-lasting safety and comfort are combined in the Skechers Work 76601 Biscoe Ladies Steel Toe Oxford. These steel toe shoes feature durable synthetic uppers, a slip-resistant nitrile rubber outsole, and Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. No matter how tough the job is, you'll power through in the Skechers Work 76601 Biscoe Ladies Steel Toe Oxford.

Best Composite Toe Boots for Men: DeWALT Halogen 6 Inch Aluminum

Take modern men's fashion, combine it with amazing workwear technology, and you get the DeWALT® Halogen 6 Inch Aluminum toe work boots. With an oil- and slip-resistant outsole, electrical hazard protection, and dual-density EVA heel cradle for stability and cushioning, these boots are as tough as you are. Combine that with fabric pull-loop for easier on and off and DeWALT® detail for a truly best-in-class boot.

Best Composite Toe Boots for Women: Fila Memory Reckoning 9 SR CT

With the Fila® Memory Reckoning 9 SR CT, get footwear that works hard to help keep you safe and comfortable. They feature a durable composite toe and Memory Foam insole with COOLMAX® technology for comfort, no matter the season. The slip-resistant rubber outsole helps keep you moving to last as long as you can to finish the job.

Best Soft Toe Work Boots for Men: Wolverine Wellington 10 In 4727 & Skechers Work Benen Electrical Hazard Waterproof 77526

Best for Farm, Ranch, and Home Improvement

The Wolverine 10 In Wellington Boot features a slip-resistant rubber lug outsole, removable full-cushion molded EVA foam footbed, and Classic Goodyear welt construction for stability. Its lightweight nylon shank fights fatigue giving you the support you need when you need it most.

Best for Tactical

Power through your workday with the Benen, the electrical hazard safe and waterproof work boot by Skechers®. This boot features a memory foam full-length cushioned insole as well as a slip-resistant outsole to keep you on your feet all day long.

All items in stock as of the time of publication. Original publication December 26, 2020. Updated September 1, 2021.

