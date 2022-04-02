Shoe Carnival : What To Wear For Prom

Every teenager dreams of the perfect prom night, you know it's true! From the dazzling attire to a night full of fun memories kept for a lifetime - prom night is THE biggest night of the year! Here are our picks for what to wear for prom!

Finding the perfect dress is always the first thing you'll search for, then the hairstyle and jewelry to go with it, now all that's left is to find the perfect shoes to tie it all together and you're in luck because Shoe Carnival has all the best styles to elevate your prom night look!

The Perfect Prom Flat

Fashion in 2022 calls for more comfort than in previous years and heels aren't every girl's go-to… If you're that girl we're here to tell you that is more than okay (and we don't blame you a bit)! The City Classified Trinity Flats have all the flash and sparkle you want for your prom night look with the comfort you need to have a good night. These easy-to-wear flats feature a dazzling rhinestone embellished upper and a cushioned insole so you can look as good as you feel with every step.

Sparkling Dress Sandals for Prom

Step up your prom night with a simple, yet eye-catching pick: the American Glamour BadgleyM Xandra Special Occasion Shoes! These little numbers will go effortlessly with any look from short dresses to those elegant ballroom gowns and with a 3 ¼ inch block heel they're not only easy to walk in but comfortable as well!

Looking for a little extra glam in your stride? Well, the Touch Of Nina Rami Special Occasion Shoes may just have what it takes to add that added layer of glitz to your total look. Adorned with glitter and rhinestone details as well as a sleek, feminine silhouette there truly is no better fit for a dazzling prom look!

Prom Ready Heeled Court Shoes

Why blend in with the crowd when you can rock a unique prom look that will turn heads and make a statement? Fashion in the 2020s is all about breaking the rules, so if we're following that trend the obvious choice for prom is the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Lugged Platform Sneakers! Pair them with that fluffy ballgown for a playful, yet chic look, or break out that sequined mini and match it up with these lugged platform sneaks - no matter how you style them, these Chucks are it.

More of a fan of the classic Converse look, but still want that added height? The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Lift Hi High-Top Platform Sneakers are E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G right now and they would be an all-star choice for prom this year. Styling these sneaks for the big night is as simple as breathing since they go with everything! From suits, gowns, and mini dresses to satin, sequins, and lace, you can bet on Converse to keep pace.

The Best Block Heels for Prom

Block heels are always a great choice when thinking of a prom look - they add height, give your legs an extra boost, and they're a comfortable, easy-to-wear choice that won't leave you filled with regret by 8:30 pm. You need a sleek and stylish block heel to go with your prom night look and we're confident that the Y-Not Reseda Dress Sandals have what it takes. These glossy patent blocks will add the perfect amount of oomph to your attire with little to no effort at all!

If you're looking for a look that won't ever fall flat then the Y-Not Slope Dress Sandals are the perfect fit. Stacked on a 1 ¼ inch platform and a 3 ¾ inch block heel, the Slope is just what you need to elevate your prom night to the max! Style is easily attained with the Slope as you with literally any dress or jumpsuit for a look that will not disappoint.

The Perfect Wedges for Prom

A little sparkle, a little class, and a whole lot of good times to be had when you pair the American Glamour BadgleyM Queen Special Occasion Shoes with your prom night attire. You can never go wrong with wedges and with a low, yet silhouette boosting 2-inch wedge heel, you'll feel like the queen that you are!

Classic Prom Pumps

Looking for a pump that offers a touch of classic style, a little edge, and that still provides comfort and a leg-lengthening boost? Look no further than the Y-Not Ariel Pumps. These classically designed pumps add the perfect about of subtle style to your look. The padded insole in combination with the buckle strap allows for you to dance your night away in confidence, too!

What is not to love about a pump with a timeless silhouette? Exactly - nothing! The Y-Not Scheme Pumps are just that and then some. Designed with a classic pump look these shoes will effortlessly rock any prom gown, dress, jumpsuit, suit, or anything else you decide to flaunt on your big night! And if the endless prom night styling capabilities of these little numbers aren't enough, these pumps can effortlessly transition into the perfect pair of shoes for any other occasion from weddings, homecoming, graduation, and more!

Don't Forget the Accessories for Prom

No outfit is complete without the proper accessories, and we have you covered! These clutches will come in clutch when you need something a little extra to carry the essentials. With styles like the Four Seasons Handbags Rock Candy Envelope Evening Clutch, Four Seasons Handbags Rock Candy Update Clutch, or Vanessa Glitter Envelope Clutch Handbag you can add the perfect amount of added sparkle and shine to evening look! For a more subtle accessory, check out the Four Seasons Handbags Patent Clutch. It adds a sleek and fashionable touch to your prom style while keeping all of your evening essentials handy.

From the perfect shoes to the perfect accessories, everything you'd need to complete a showstopping prom night look can be found at Shoe Carnival! Find a store near you!