Shoe Carnival : Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

06/16/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that Cliff Sifford, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kerry Jackson, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference - On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the team will participate in a fireside chat at 3:50 PM ET.
  • Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference - On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the team will present to attendees at 1:45 PM ET.

A live webcast and a replay of both sessions will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website: https://investors.shoecarnival.com.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of June 16, 2021, the Company operates 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 131 M - -
Net income 2022 81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 935 M 935 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shoe Carnival, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 73,00 $
Last Close Price 66,00 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifton E. Sifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jonathan Worden President & Chief Customer Officer
W. Kerry Jackson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.68.45%935
ABC-MART,INC.11.50%4 798
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.69.90%2 155
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.116.08%1 205
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED20.35%1 157
CALERES, INC.68.82%1 012